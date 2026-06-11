Major Update for Mario Cristobal’s QB Commit Helps Miami Rank Above Every FBS Program But One

Miami has vaulted from 12th to 2nd in recruiting classes. After taking the Hurricanes to the national championship finals, Mario Cristobal is ready to replicate the same success with future classes. To build on that success, Cristobal landed Montini Catholic QB Israel Abrams for the 2027 class. However, it’s not your usual commitment, as his coming to the Miami team is also a major surge in rankings.

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Miami surged to 2nd nationally with 18 commits, with five-star recruit Abrams’ pledge being the catalyst. With this, Miami is just behind Texas A&M, who are at first with 20 commits. Miami now has four five-star commits and nine four-star commits. With the recruiting surge, Abrams is also ready to show what he is capable of to Miami and its fans. Tom Loy of 247Sports caught up with Abrams, who explained his mindset.

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“They already know what they get, man,” Abrams said. “But you know, I’m just going to say here, y’all getting the dog, man. Like someone who’s coming down to just work and like get there day one. I’m trying to get the guys together, and I’m trying to go get it started from the jump. Like I’m going in on that timing, as I’ve said many times before.”

Abrams ‘ five-star status and production pushed Miami’s fate. Last year, he was named the MaxPreps Illinois Player of the Year after leading Montini Catholic to a perfect 14-0 record and a 4A state championship. He completed nearly 69% of his passes, throwing for 4,072 yards and 40 touchdowns, while also scoring 10 rushing touchdowns.

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In the state title game against Rochester, he delivered one of his best performances, throwing for 425 yards and four touchdowns and adding another touchdown on the ground.

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Miami could overtake Texas A&M if Cristobal lands two more five-star commits this cycle. He has proven to use NIL effectively; He signed Jackson Cantwell with a $2 million NIL deal. Even his 2025 season championship run relied more on the portal as he got QB Carson Beck with $4 million NIL. Abrams’ commitment follows this $4M+ NIL spending on QB room in the 2025 cycle.

Now, Miami is building the same pipeline for its 2028 class, too.

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Miami’s 2028 class success

Miami welcomed several top 2028 recruits to its annual Legends Camp and continues to make a strong impression on many of its top targets. The Hurricanes are currently in a good position with several talented prospects, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

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One player Miami is focusing on is running back Xander Edwards from Jacksonville’s Bolles High School. Edwards is one of the best young running backs in the country, ranking No. 6 at his position and No. 108 overall nationally. Edwards has already visited Miami twice during the spring and returned for Legends Camp, showing a strong interest in the program.

While he comes from a Notre Dame family background, the Fighting Irish have not yet offered him a scholarship.

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Miami is making good progress with two talented wide receivers in the 2028 recruiting class. Dennis Tua’one (Timpview HS, Utah) grew up in South Florida, giving Miami a recruiting edge. He visited Miami earlier this spring and returned for the Legends Camp. During the event, he impressed the coaching staff and spent more time getting to know the program.

Another important target is Tromon Isaac from Chaminade-Madonna in Miami. He has visited Miami several times and has built a strong relationship with wide receivers coach Kevin Beard. He is also close with Miami commits Jaylyn Jones and Sherrod Gourdine. Thanks to those connections, Miami is considered the clear favorite to land Isaac. So, now let’s wait and see if Miami’s able to grab the commitment of the following players or not.