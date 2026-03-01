NFL Combine Measurements Turn Dark for USC WR as Football Fraternity Notices Glaring Issue

For USC’s Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver Makai Lemon, the NFL Combine’s measurement day took a dark turn, shifting the conversation from his on-field talent to a single, glaring physical trait. The wide receiver has become the latest prospect to face scrutiny over size measurements, specifically, the size of his hands.

Makai Lemon’s hand size measured 8 3/4 inches at the Combine. Compared to the average NFL wide receiver hand size, which typically falls between 9 and 10 inches, Lemon is slightly below the preferred range. While it is not a strict requirement, larger hands are generally favored for ball security and control. Still, that did not stop analysts from drawing comparisons and raising questions.

Move the Sticks’ Daniel Jeremiah compared Lemon to USC legend Amon-Ra St. Brown. Jeremiah highlighted the difference in hand size between the two former USC slot receivers. Amon-Ra measured in at 9 1/8 inches, just above the commonly preferred hand size requirement. The comparison may sting Lemon even more, considering St. Brown is his idol. Lemon has modeled his game after the NFL receiver and has openly spoken about admiring St. Brown’s ability to impact the game even when he does not have the ball.

Before the Combine, Lemon was widely mocked as a mid-first-round prospect, frequently projected around the No.16 overall pick, while some projected him in the top 10. Under the NFL rookie wage scale, top-15 picks secure 8-figure contracts that often exceed $20 million. If hand-size panic causes him to slide to the late last first or early second round, the 8 3/4-inch measurement could literally cost him between $7 to $10 million in guaranteed money.

The concern for Lemon is amplified when compared to other top prospects. Carnell Tate, for instance, officially measured in with a 10 1/4-inch hand size, creating a stark contrast. That measurement difference could negatively impact Lemon’s draft stock at the Combine.

But as mentioned earlier, hand size is not a strict requirement. Makai Lemon is still expected to remain among the top prospects, even if he loses the top spot to players like Carnell Tate or Jeremiyah Love. He has already met with the New York Giants, Jets, and Browns, who are reportedly interested in his versatility and playmaking ability. His 2025 output, 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Trojans, further shows that hand size has not limited his performance on the field.

Still, fans voiced their concerns about the hand-size difference.

How fans reacted to Makai Lemon’s hand size

The comment section on Daniel Jeremiah’s Makai Lemon-Amon Rah comparison post had fans turning up with a lot of opinions. Many fans disagreed with the comparison, even if the two share stylistic similarities. The main argument from critics was that St. Brown is simply the superior player, and placing Lemon in the same conversation felt premature. “He’s like Amon-Ra — just a little smaller, a little slower, a little weaker, a little worse hands, a little worse route running,” one fan wrote.

Another fan doubled down on the criticism, questioning Lemon’s draft hype.

“Can someone explain to me the hype for Lemon as one of the top WRs in the draft? He’s not that big, he’s not that fast & what is his elite trait? Makai fits the mold of a reliable possession WR. That doesn’t sound like a top-half of the first round WR to me,” one fan commented.

Still, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some fans came to Lemon’s defense.

“One of those ballers. Will be an outlier. 75+ catches per year,” another supporter commented. Others were surprised by the hand-size measurement, commenting that his on-field performance never suggested any limitations. “For someone who has great hands on tape, it’s pretty surprising his hands are that small. I assumed his hands would be bigger than that,” that fan wrote.

Another fan compared the two more directly, writing, “Amon-Ra St. Brown is the tougher football player. Lemon is talented, just not Top 20 talented — in my opinion.”