Makai Lemon’s Draft Stock Takes Surprising Turn at Pro Day as USC WR Linked to Super Bowl-Winning Team

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon is working hard to strengthen his 2026 draft stock. After a mishap at the Combine, many believed his draft stock would dip to the second or third round. However, USC’s Pro Day came to the rescue, as Lemon turned heads with his speed and agility.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He did not run the 40-yard dash at the Combine, and his position drills were also considered inconsistent. But that’s no longer the case. During USC’s Pro Day, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds, turning the heads of every evaluator and scout present at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lemon is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 192 pounds, and has 30.5-inch arms and 8.75-inch hands. Even though he isn’t very big, scouts say he plays like a bigger player because he is competitive and moves really well on the field.

However, after the Combine, interview reports suggested that Lemon’s interaction with the scouts didn’t go well. Draft analyst Robinson L. Wittmore doubled down on the speculation with his X post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve circled the wagons on the Makai Lemon combine interviews,” Wittmore said. “At this time, I can confirm that 4 teams have taken Lemon off their board due to his interview with the team. The teams were not disclosed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, watching Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock fall from the first round to the fifth round last season because of his NFL combine interview, the fear of messing it up can haunt players. But despite that, analyst Todd McShay made it clear that Lemon’s performance still surpasses all the chaos.

“I’d say a minimum of 50 percent, maybe higher, of wide receivers are a pain in the a*s, man,” McShay said. “I’m not dropping him for that. I’ve got Makai Lemon still at 12 because his tape is that good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season Lemon caught 79 passes, gained 1,156 yards, and scored 11 touchdowns. And that is drawing the attention of various NFL teams. As per USA Today’s latest draft prediction, he might join the Kansas City Chiefs. So, after the New Orleans Saints drew buzz around drafting Carnell Tate at the No. 8 pick, the Chiefs are all set to choose Lemon with the No. 9 pick.

If Lemon joins the Chiefs, he could help quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the team try to win another championship. The Chiefs had a bad season last year, finishing with a 6–11 record. Things became worse when Mahomes injured his ACL, which made it harder for the team’s offense to play well.

ADVERTISEMENT

They even had problems with their wide receivers’ room last season as well. Their top wide receiver, Xavier Worthy, suffered a dislocated shoulder in the season opener, which kept him out for a few games, and then even Tyquan Thornton was out because of a concussion. So, now you know why adding Lemon will be a major boost for the team’s offense. But they are not the only team interested in him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makai Lemon draws the attention of a major NFL team

Scouts made a strong presence on the sidelines during USC’s Pro Day on Thursday to find the perfect fit for their teams. Among them was the Rams’ general manager, Les Snead. Makai Lemon showed his exceptional run and overall strength during the session. That performance can make him a perfect fit for the Rams.

Imago November 29, 2025 Los Angeles, CA.USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon 6 in action in the second quarter during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: /Cal Media Los Angeles United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_632 Copyright: xLouisxLopezx

The Rams have the 13th draft pick and can use it to get a good new wide receiver. Last season, their main receivers got hurt, including Puka Nacua, who had leg injuries; Davante Adams, who had hamstring problems; and Tutu Atwell, who couldn’t play. A player like Makai Lemon could help the team and make their receiving group stronger.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the workout, Snead stayed near the middle of the field, watching closely as Lemon ran his routes like an experienced player. A Rams staff member timed Lemon’s 40-yard dash, showing the team was paying attention. Snead also looked at other USC players, like wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane and linebacker Eric Gentry, but Lemon is the best fit for the Rams.

Now, let’s wait and see which team finally grabs his commitment.