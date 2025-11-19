USC WR Sends Fiery Message to Dan Lanning After Being Forced to Revisit Past Oregon Scar

The Week 13 game between B1G rivals USC and Oregon will determine how the final standings take shape. And it seems the fireworks have already started for this highly anticipated matchup. A USC wide receiver had some particularly scorching words for Oregon’s head coach, Dan Lanning.

The player in question is none other than wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon proceeded to send a message in a post-practice press conference on November 18th, one that would worry Dan Lanning.

“Going to their house, you know, do what we need to do,” Lemon said after practice on Tuesday. “They’re a great team, you know, they got great DBs. It’s going to be a fun one on Saturday. Yeah, definitely, for the program. But you know me, I’m just going in there as another game, put on and show what we do on the field.”

Makai Lemon has posted 71 receptions for 1090 yards and 8 touchdowns this season for the Trojans.

For the Trojans, a victory would not only clear their path to playoff qualification but also give them bragging rights over Big Ten rivals Oregon and Michigan. Why Michigan? Because the Trojans already beat the Wolverines earlier in the season. So if USC takes down Oregon, they would own the head-to-head advantage over both contenders, dealing a massive blow to their playoff hopes, and essentially hitting two birds with one stone.

The three-way tie between Oregon, Michigan, and USC will be decided in Week 13. If the Trojans win, they will cement themselves in the No. 3 spot in the conference, a major leap from last year’s 10th-place finish. The last time these two sides met each other was in 2023, when the Ducks ran off with a 36-27 victory at the Coliseum. Makai Lemon was a true freshman at the time and stepped in at cornerback because USC was dealing with a long list of injuries.

Now that he is in his junior year, Lemon looks to grow into a leader in the locker room and lead his team by example.

Dan Lanning faces a much more experienced Makai Lemon in Week 13

The game at Autzen will be the first time in two years that Makai Lemon plays against Oregon. This time, he is much more experienced and mature, and will be playing in his designated position. Now in his third year with the Trojans, Lemon has evolved into a senior role in the locker room, guiding young players.

“You know, I wasn’t too vocal. I was more like just trying to put in the work and lead by example. So, I’m definitely embracing more of that role. Just trying to tell the young guys and tell everybody to get to work.” Lemon said on the post-practice press conference.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon 6 faces the USC fans after he catches the pass in the endzone for the touchdown in action in the third quarter during the NCAA Football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

With his receiving production, along with the contributions of QB Jayden Maiava and RB King Miller, USC has developed one of the best offenses in the country. The Trojans rank 10th in both total points scored and passing yards, and are the sixth overall best offense in the country.

So, Makai Lemon’s fiery message to Dan Lanning wasn’t just for show. It means USC is more than ready to take down the Ducks for the playoff spot.