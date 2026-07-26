“Make It to the UFL”: Deion Sanders’ Son Trolled by Family Member Over Fading Football Career

It won’t be a Sanders family video without Deion Sanders’ children pulling each other’s legs. While the prank master general crown may stay with Shilo Sanders, Shelomi Sanders never misses an opportunity to turn the tables on her older brother.

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The brother-sister duo was at it again during Shilo’s visit to the veterinarian, where he was there for his mother, Pilar, as her dog underwent surgery. “Let’s take a picture over here. This isn’t going to be worth a lot of money one day,” the vet said while clicking a picture with Pilar, Shelomi, and Shilo.

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“Right, we’ve got to rely on Shelomi to make it to the WNBA,” Shilo said to poke his sister on his YouTube channel on July 25. Shelomi immediately fired back, “We’ve got to rely on Shilo to make it to UFL.”

The former Colorado safety has been the target of playful family ribbing over his stalled professional football career. The trolling came with hints that Shilo should enter the UFL. A path that the Hall of Fame’s son wouldn’t be expected to walk on. Being told that his ceiling is now a minor spring league was a complete ego check for Shilo, who was once a decent college safety at Colorado and aimed for the NFL.

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Shilo’s brother, Shedeur Sanders, got drafted by the Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. On the other hand, he had to contend with an undrafted free agent spot at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, even that path didn’t lead Shilo to a career in the pros.

He threw an “inexcusable” punch at a Bills tight end during a preseason game and was let go by the team in the aftermath. He did try to make a comeback for a few months. At the start of this year, Shilo finally decided to hang up his cleats. He bluntly stated, “I don’t think there’s any light in my tunnel.”

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On the other hand, Deion Sanders’ youngest daughter does hold aspirations to play in the WNBA. But to reach that level, she may need to work much harder. The 5-foot-6 guard has traveled a highly unique road, making her upcoming season her fourth school transfer since 2022.

Now at Colorado State University Pueblo, she is aiming for a better run this year. Sports analysts widely viewed her move to a Division II roster as a highly strategic decision for her final year of collegiate eligibility. She was fighting for crumbs, playing in Division 1, and got very little court time. Now, with Thunder Wolves, she will have a clear platform to elevate her game.

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“My baby girl’s going to be close to me,” Sanders told reporters Tuesday. “I’m happy she’s going to spend her last year of basketball in the state of Colorado, somewhere. I’m elated about that. She made a tremendous decision; I’m proud of her.”

Coach Prime, along with Pilar, was highly involved in her recruitment. We would have to wait until the end of her last collegiate season to see if her dreams of playing in the WNBA were close or far.