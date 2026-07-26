Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeCollege Football

“Make It to the UFL”: Deion Sanders’ Son Trolled by Family Member Over Fading Football Career

google_perference

Add us on Google

Isha

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 26, 2026 | 11:31 AM EDT

HomeCollege Football

“Make It to the UFL”: Deion Sanders’ Son Trolled by Family Member Over Fading Football Career

google_perference

Add us on Google

Isha

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 26, 2026 | 11:31 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

It won’t be a Sanders family video without Deion Sanders’ children pulling each other’s legs. While the prank master general crown may stay with Shilo Sanders, Shelomi Sanders never misses an opportunity to turn the tables on her older brother.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The brother-sister duo was at it again during Shilo’s visit to the veterinarian, where he was there for his mother, Pilar, as her dog underwent surgery. “Let’s take a picture over here. This isn’t going to be worth a lot of money one day,” the vet said while clicking a picture with Pilar, Shelomi, and Shilo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Right, we’ve got to rely on Shelomi to make it to the WNBA,” Shilo said to poke his sister on his YouTube channel on July 25. Shelomi immediately fired back, “We’ve got to rely on Shilo to make it to UFL.”

The former Colorado safety has been the target of playful family ribbing over his stalled professional football career. The trolling came with hints that Shilo should enter the UFL. A path that the Hall of Fame’s son wouldn’t be expected to walk on. Being told that his ceiling is now a minor spring league was a complete ego check for Shilo, who was once a decent college safety at Colorado and aimed for the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shilo’s brother, Shedeur Sanders, got drafted by the Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. On the other hand, he had to contend with an undrafted free agent spot at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, even that path didn’t lead Shilo to a career in the pros.

He threw an “inexcusable” punch at a Bills tight end during a preseason game and was let go by the team in the aftermath. He did try to make a comeback for a few months. At the start of this year, Shilo finally decided to hang up his cleats. He bluntly stated, “I don’t think there’s any light in my tunnel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Deion Sanders’ youngest daughter does hold aspirations to play in the WNBA. But to reach that level, she may need to work much harder. The 5-foot-6 guard has traveled a highly unique road, making her upcoming season her fourth school transfer since 2022.

Now at Colorado State University Pueblo, she is aiming for a better run this year. Sports analysts widely viewed her move to a Division II roster as a highly strategic decision for her final year of collegiate eligibility. She was fighting for crumbs, playing in Division 1, and got very little court time. Now, with Thunder Wolves, she will have a clear platform to elevate her game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My baby girl’s going to be close to me,” Sanders told reporters Tuesday. “I’m happy she’s going to spend her last year of basketball in the state of Colorado, somewhere. I’m elated about that. She made a tremendous decision; I’m proud of her.”

Coach Prime, along with Pilar, was highly involved in her recruitment. We would have to wait until the end of her last collegiate season to see if her dreams of playing in the WNBA were close or far.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Isha

278 Articles

Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective; helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Amit

ADVERTISEMENT