Colorado head coach Deion Sanders’ recent celebration of receiving two prosthetic toes has now become the subject of some playful family banter. His daughter Shelomi Sanders had a cheeky response to the very replacements her father was excited to receive.

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Shelomi recently shared a video on her Instagram Story featuring her father sitting comfortably in a chair and laughing. As he watched, she opened her purse and pretended to keep his prosthetic toes, joking that she was taking them away.

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“He making me mad bye bye toes,” the caption read, tagging her father’s account, @deionsanders.

Shelomi’s joke appeared to be a response to her father’s own post. On Tuesday, Deion shared photos of his daughter and her teammates on X, writing, “My daughter and her teammates came to Rob me once again. I’m so proud of all of these young ladies. #Dad.”

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The post did not say what the group had supposedly taken. Shelomi’s Instagram Story then turned his playful “robbery” into a threat.

The joke has roots in a medical history dating back to 2021. The former NFL star initially underwent surgery to address a dislocated toe and an inflamed nerve in his left foot in September 2021. However, his recovery became complicated after doctors discovered blood clots affecting circulation in his leg.

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Sanders also developed compartment syndrome, a condition in which increased pressure within the muscles can restrict blood flow and damage surrounding tissue.

His condition became serious enough that doctors considered amputating his leg below the knee. After undergoing several procedures, Sanders ultimately had his left big toe and second toe amputated in 2022.

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The coach discussed the difficult experience in his documentary series, Coach Prime. An Associated Press report published by NFL.com on March 8, 2022, also detailed the complications that led to the amputations.

This is not the first time Shelomi has joked about her father’s toes. In July 2025, she joined Deion for a 1.3-mile run and teased him about his pace, saying, “You would think he had ten toes the way he was moving.”

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Deion responded playfully, showing that the subject had already become part of their public father-daughter banter.

The medical setback affected his mobility and required him to adjust to life without two toes. It also became an important part of his health journey outside football.

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The medical aids Shelomi referenced are relatively new additions to her father’s recovery journey. On September 16, 2026, Deion Sanders Jr. shared a video documenting his father’s reaction to receiving two custom prosthetic toes.

A healthcare professional presented Sanders with the replacements, and the coach immediately began examining them. He even joked about the way they had been packaged before trying them on.

Once the prosthetics were fitted, Sanders celebrated the moment with a memorable declaration: “I’m 10 toes down again!”

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He also explained that the replacements would help him wear his regular size 11.5 shoes again. Without the two toes, filling out his footwear had been difficult.

The fitting represented another milestone after several years of dealing with the consequences of his earlier medical complications. Sanders expressed gratitude to the people involved and described receiving the replacements as a blessing.

His excitement during the fitting makes Shelomi’s latest caption particularly amusing, as her joke directly references something her father had recently celebrated.