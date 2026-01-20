Malachi Toney’s Mother Addresses Teaming Up With Fellow Florida Native Jeremiah Smith at OSU

They call him “Babe Jesus,” but Malachi Toney’s ability to snag the ball out of thin air has honestly got the entire scouting world acting like believers. Monday night, he put that raw talent on display again as he sliced through defenses, broke tackles, capping off a delicious 22-yard touchdown. Of course, the rumor mill went wild about a potential move.

But his mother, Toni Toney, dropped a five-word reality check to the portal rumors.

“Don’t get it twisted were home.”

Now, while the 17-year-old has been connected to several powerhouses, the one name connected to him is Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes. Given that Malachi has capped off an impressive true freshman season, the Buckeyes faithful are rallying him to come to Columbus. A fan shared a throwback post of Toney visiting OSU and wrote, “Hit that portal. Come home.”

The ‘home’ narrative isn’t just fan talk; Toney and Smith are both Florida boys. So for Buckeye fans, the dream isn’t just about talent—it’s about homecoming. But Mama Toni has already cleared her son’s plans even before the rumour took off.

Back in 2023, when Malachi dropped by Columbus for an official visit, he described it as his “second home,” as the then OC Brian Hartlien welcomed him with open arms. The Buckeyes, popularly known as the ‘NFL WR pipeline,’ seemed tempting, but the pull to stay closer to his home impacted his plans.

That choice couldn’t look better now. Malachi got the role he wanted, and the Hurricanes found a key piece in their run to the brink of a national title. “It’s not just about the season I had, it’s about the people I’ve met and the people I’ve been around,” he shared with CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello post-game.

“They taught me a lot of things that allowed me to have this great season that I had. I’m just so thankful for the people around me that got me so much better.”

Albeit a 21-27 score put a damper on their natty plans, one thing is clear: He is reportedly Miami’s priority on their laundry list for the 2026 season, and HC Miami Cristobal is not doing away with Malachi Toney anytime soon.

His efforts are already proving true, as evidenced by a reported increase in NIL.

Miami pushed hard to retain Malachi Toney

According to reports, Malachi Toney’s latest deal is expected to be in a similar ballpark to those of the top WRs in college football right now. Think Cam Coleman, Jeremiah Smith. Their NIL values are reported to be $2.5 million and $5 million ($4-$5), respectively, but Malachi may earn more than that.

“Whatever number you had in mind … more,” one source shared with CBS Sports on Monday.

For Indiana and Miami players, the portal remains open until 24 Jan., but the Hurricanes are not worried about Toney walking away from Coral Gables.

“He had a great, great freshman year and, ultimately, it’s very important to keep the most talented guys on the roster,” Miami OC Shannon Dawson said. “That kid’s a great kid. I don’t think there will be any issues there.”

Toney capped off his freshman season with 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns and will look to surpass those numbers next year. What remains uncertain is who steps in as the starting quarterback following Carson Beck’s departure to the NFL.

Miami has assembled its offensive weapons, but the QB1 spot remains a major question mark.