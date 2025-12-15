brand-logo
DB That Rejected Notre Dame for UNC Gives Up on Bill Belichick In Career Announcement

ByAman Joe

Dec 15, 2025 | 12:08 PM EST

HC Bill Belichick unceremoniously finished his debut in college football with a 4-8 finish. Naturally, some changes had to be made in the off-season. While he is changing his coaching staff, a key defensive player is reportedly on the verge of leaving the program.

That player in question is sophomore safety Malcolm Ziglar, whose agency has confirmed plans for him to enter the transfer portal. Ziglar joined the Tar Heels after rejecting Notre Dame. The news comes as a surprise given Belichick’s reputation as one of the greatest defensive minds in football history, and Ziglar’s potential departure reflects poorly on a unit expected to be a strength under his leadership.

Malcolm Ziglar emerged as one of the Tar Heels’ more notable contributors this season. The former four-star recruit, listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, appeared in 22 games and recorded 12 total tackles. He also posted a verified sub-4.3-second 40-yard dash time during his college career, making him an intriguing prospect as he prepares to explore his options.

(This is a developing story…) 

