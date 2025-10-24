Nebraska OL Injury Forces Matt Rhule Into Painful Admission After Sad Announcement

Nebraska’s start to the season got derailed in Week 8. Next up, the Huskers go against Northwestern. The key concern for Matt Rhule is to get the offense right. That starts with his O-line, which has been inconsistent despite Nebraska winning five of its first six games. The Wildcats are coming off four back-to-back wins. To make matters worse for Rhule, the program has not been lucky on the injury front.

The Huskers suffered a double loss against Minnesota last weekend. Not only did they lose 6-24 to the Golden Gophers, but they also lost their starting OL, Rocco Spindler, who left the field in the first quarter after suffering a finger injury. He broke his finger and went to the hospital to get a large cast on his hand. But despite the injury, he returned to the practice field ahead of the game on Saturday, wanting to play.

“Rocco’s as tough as they come. He wants to play, so he’ll go out and play as long as he can. He’s handled it this week, so we’ll just see how the game goes,” said Matt Rhule about Rocco Spindler’s availability at a press conference on October 23rd.

Furthermore, he also praised Rocco’s mentality for being game-focused regardless of the injury in the game against Minnesota. Even after suffering the injury, Rocco Spindler apologized to Matt Rhule for missing out on an important game. “(Rocco) was more concerned about the game than anything else. He’s a winner,” said Rhule.

via Imago Rocco Spindler’s return on Saturday would be big news for Matt Rhule.

Spindler’s importance can’t be overstated at this point. Nebraska has two losses, and they can’t afford to slip up any further. Against Minnesota, Dylan Raiola was sacked nine times. So far this season, the number is 25. That’s the kind of punishment Jackson Arnold got at Oklahoma this year. There’s other news on the availability front. Offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett will be able to feature against Northwestern after missing a part of the last game due to targeting. The O-line has its task cut out.

On the other side of the matchup, Northwestern looks dangerous with its offense, thanks to QB Preston Stone, RB Caleb Komolafe, and RB Joseph Himon II. The Wildcats’ offensive yards per game have been 174.3 yards through seven games this season. That could be a headache for the Cornhuskers, as reports now confirm that DB Malcolm Hartzog will redshirt after suffering an adductor injury

Malcolm Hartzog’s redshirt could be a problem for Nebraska and Matt Rhule

After making the game-winning interception against Cincinnati in the season opener, it felt like Malcolm Hartzog would be a key player in the defensive line for the Cornhuskers this season. But sadly, it couldn’t happen. Malcolm suffered an adductor injury after the Akron game. Nebraska played the games against Houston Christian, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, and Minnesota without him.

Nebraska fans would’ve been hopeful for his return, but Malcolm Hartzog made the decision not to risk his career and opted for a redshirt. This would mean that he will miss out on the games for the rest of the season and will prioritize surgery.