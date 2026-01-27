Manny Diaz’s Duke Issues Official Statement as Darian Mensah’s Career Path Becomes Clear

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When a player walks away from a $4 million-per-year deal before it ends, frustration is inevitable. That was the case with Darian Mensah and Duke. Now, the standoff appears over. After weeks of tension and a lawsuit over his transfer portal entry, Duke has backed off and allowed Mensah to transfer freely. ESPN’s Pete Thamel shared the school’s official statement on X.

“Duke University Athletics and Darian Mensah have reached a resolution that enables both parties to move forward,” read the statement. “We are committed to fulfilling all promises and obligations Duke makes to our student-athletes when we enter into contractual agreements with them, and we expect the same in return. Enforcing those agreements is a necessary element of ensuring predictability and structure for athletic programs.

It is nonetheless a difficult choice to pursue legal action against a student and teammate; for this reason, we sought to resolve the matter fairly and quickly. Duke remains dedicated to the welfare of all student-athletes, and we appreciate them for the talent, dedication, and commitment to excellence they demonstrate both on and off the field.

We also remain committed to upholding the integrity of our athletics programs and institutional guidelines. We thank Darian for his contributions to Duke University.”

It looks like Miami got everything they needed.