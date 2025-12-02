Deion Sanders Faces First Big Consequence Of 3-9 Season at Colorado

Colorado’s season-finale loss to Kansas State perfectly reflected the struggles the Buffaloes faced all year. With little stability on offense, Colorado never gained control of the game and ultimately fell 24-14. For Deion Sanders, it marked a significant step back from the momentum of last season. Naturally, such a downturn can prompt some players to explore other opportunities, and unfortunately for Coach Prime, that appears to be the case with freshman linebacker Mantrez Walker.

Finishing the season 3-9 would be a setback for any player, no matter how strong-willed. For Mantrez Walker, that record signaled it was time to move on, much to Deion Sanders’ dismay. On3 confirmed that Walker will enter the NCAA transfer portal, even though it does not officially open until January.

Results weren’t the only factor in his decision. Walker played in only four games this season, just two snaps on defense and 19 on special teams. It’s common for players with limited opportunities to look elsewhere. Because he appeared in only four games, he remains eligible to redshirt, which preserves four full years of college eligibility.

Before joining the Buffaloes, the three-star prospect played high school football at Buford. He was ranked No. 913 overall in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Despite leaving after only one season, Walker thanked the Colorado staff and fans for their support in an Instagram post.

“First off, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the talents to play the game that I love,” Walker wrote in his farewell message. “Next, I would like to thank the University of Colorado’s staff for taking a chance on me and giving me an opportunity to play at a high level. I would also like to thank the Buff community for their continued support since I was being recruited in high school.

With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility left. I am excited to take the next step in my football journey.”

Mantrez Walker will become the fourth Colorado player from the 2025 recruiting class to leave the program. Cornerback Kyle Carpenter, offensive lineman Jay Gardenhire, and wide receiver Adrian Wilson all departed before completing their first full season with the Buffaloes. Walker isn’t alone, though, as safety Terrance Love also confirmed his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Deion Sanders’ reaction players leaving Colorado

Colorado hasn’t seen the vibes of their 2024 season this campaign. The off-field issues were affected by Coach Prime’s health, and on the field, the Buffs struggled to transition well into a post-Shedeur Sanders era. Naturally, witnessing his players depart one by one will be another devastating blow for Deion Sanders. However, with his own experience, Sanders understands that such decisions eventually come down to a few reasons.

“When a guy leaves a program that selected him, picked him, or got him at the portal, he leaves for a multitude of reasons,” Sanders said.

“The number one reason people leave their money. It’s not a disdain for staff or disdain for players. It’s money… I admire these guys who want to go for another opportunity, a bigger opportunity, and play for a national championship. I applaud that, but that’s not the number one reason people leave programs.”

Deion Sanders has shown no signs that he plans to leave Colorado. In fact, in his press remarks after their Week 14 loss, Coach Prime said that he’s the guy who’d turn things around for the program. That will have to start at the portal.