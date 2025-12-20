Marcel Reed & Carson Beck Verging on Historic College Football Fail

Texas A&M is meeting Miami for every play they take out. With the National Championship on the line, neither side is letting up easily on the other. However, it may lead to some bad numbers for their respective QBs, Marcel Reed and Carson Beck.

Both QBs entered the game as the trump card for the success of their respective teams. However, at halftime, neither Miami nor Texas A&M has scored a point. Both sides have missed one field goal each, making things even slower for the afternoon. It looks like this may very well go on to be one of the slowest and low-scoring games in playoff history!

The 2018 CFP Semifinal clash between Alabama and Clemson, which finished 24-6, holds the record.

Both Miami and Texas A&M are playing the tightest games of their seasons so far. However, those passionate fans in the stands sure are getting antsy to see numbers replace the 0-0 on the scoreboard.

We’re nearing halftime, and Carson Beck is 6-for-8 for 9 yards. Even ESPN’s broadcast pointed out that no game in College Football Playoff history has ever been scoreless at halftime.

This is a developing story.