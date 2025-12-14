Marcel Reed Doubles Down on Teammate’s Miami Claim as Mario Cristobal Takes Stance

With the playoffs approaching, the tension between Texas A&M and Miami seems to be heating up. Days after Texas A&M offensive tackle Trey Zuhn III took a verbal shot at Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., head coach Mario Cristobal stepped in to defend his player. However, the situation escalated further after quarterback Marcel Reed appeared to side with Zuhn, doubling down on his teammate’s comments.

“I feel the same way. I mean, at the end of the day, everybody has to come on the field and play football on that Saturday when the ball’s spotted. So, I’m proud of my guys and what they’ve done this year.” Marcel Reed said on December 13th during an appearance on The David Pollack Show. “And I feel like Trey and the entire line have all the confidence in the world. I have all the confidence in the world in them that they’re going to protect me. And so, we’re not really worried.”

The entire conversation stems from the fact that Trey Zuhn III dismissed and downplayed Rueben Bain Jr., brushing him off as someone the Aggies won’t lose sleep over.

“I don’t think he is a threat we need to worry about. We will be able to handle him,” Zuhn said to the press.

While Texas A&M has been one of the standout teams this season, the Aggies still have areas to address before facing Miami. They missed out on the SEC Championship Game and a higher playoff seed after a 27-17 loss to Texas in the Lone Star Showdown. In that matchup, quarterback Marcel Reed struggled to find his rhythm, throwing two interceptions. That performance marked his sixth interception in five games and his 10th of the season.

Reed contributed on the ground with 71 rushing yards, but he did not play a decisive role in either of Texas A&M’s two touchdowns. Those mistakes could shape the narrative of Texas A&M’s playoff matchup with Miami if the Aggies fail to correct them ahead of the December 20 game.

The road to a national title won’t be easy for Texas A&M. A championship run would likely require victories over programs such as Ohio State and Georgia, with potential matchups against Indiana, Oregon, or Texas Tech looming in the final. Before any of that, however, the Aggies must first get past Miami and edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., a Hurricanes team sure to be motivated after the recent comments from Zuhn and Reed.

Marcel Reed will likely face the heat in Miami

Trey Zuhn III’s comments struck a nerve with the Miami faithful, but head coach Mario Cristobal kept his response brief when ESPN analyst Pat McAfee asked him about the remarks.

“I think when I hear stuff like that, I always say the same thing. No comment,” Cristobal said on the show.

Cristobal’s refusal to engage may signal how seriously he is taking Texas A&M. Rather than fueling the drama, he appears focused on slowing down the Aggies on the field. Rueben Bain Jr., meanwhile, has a reputation for remembering perceived slights. Notre Dame learned that the hard way in August, when Bain dominated the season opener, a loss that later hurt the Fighting Irish’s playoff hopes.

Bain’s production backs up the reputation. In 12 starts, he recorded 37 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble. Zuhn’s comments may only add fuel, and that motivation could come back to haunt the Aggies.