Marcel Reed Gives Up Family Loyalties for Texas A&M

Last October, Briah Reed, who is LSU’s Assistant Director of on-campus recruiting, wasn’t allowed to attend their school’s football practice. The reason? Conflict of interest, as explained by the Tiger coach Eli Drinkwitz. After all, her brother, Marcel Reed, was part of Texas A&M. Fast forward to the current times, and No. 3 Texas A&M will face No.20 LSU this weekend.

And Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed confronts this very dilemma. On one side is his team, undefeated and chasing another SEC win. On the other is his sister, Briah Reed, cheering for the opposition. But for the QB, the choice is clear: program first, family second. He made it unmistakably evident on the eve of the game when he reshared Briah’s Instagram post about a pre-game family tradition, calling her an “Opp.”

Briah had shared a series of photos with her brother, including snapshots from 2023 and 2024, highlighting what she called her favorite tradition before the game. But Reed’s playful twist on the post underscores where his loyalties lie, Texas A&M above all.

This rivalry, though, is nothing new. It dates back to high school. While Reed played football and basketball at Montgomery Bell Academy, Briah was a cheerleader for rival Brentwood Academy. Their father, Rod Reed, a former Tennessee State coach, recalled their rivalry in 2024:

“She talks a little more (trash) than him, but it was always fun. It was not where they were going to choke each other out or anything like that. But communication was slim to none at the house that week.”

But while the Reed siblings continue their rivalry, both are also known to have great professionalism and work ethics. For instance, though Briah wasn’t allowed in certain practice sessions last year, Drinkwitz couldn’t help but mention how ‘awesome’ she was. That said, the coach preferred to keep things real and avoid any difficult situations.

After all, football has a long history of testing family loyalties; nothing sharpens that test like siblings on opposite sides of a high-profile game.

Think about John and Jim Harbaugh coaching rival teams in the NFL.

Moving on, the Aggies enter the match unbeaten and are firm favorites to take the win. They have ridden the coattails of players like Marcel Reed to remain unbeaten up to this point. Let’s take a deeper look at their dominance this season and their upcoming showdown with LSU.

Marcel Reed’s dual-threat mastery powers Texas A&M against LSU

No.3 Texas visits Tiger Stadium looking to extend its unbeaten run of 7 games. They enter as 2.5-point favorites against the Tigers, who are 4-0 at home. Sophomore QB Marcel Reed is part of the Heisman Trophy discussion as he leads the Aggies’ offense from the front.

He has completed 61.9% of his passes for 1,770 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just 4 interceptions; all while adding 241 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on 51 carries this season. His dual-threat ability has made the Aggies almost untouchable. Texas A&M averages 43 points per game on the road. And boast the most dangerous visiting offense in the SEC.

LSU enters the contest as an underdog but has the home advantage to rely on. They would like to get back into winning ways after two close losses to Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. Although they won against South Carolina, the Aggies are going to be difficult. They are by far the most difficult opponents LSU will face.

LSU would find solace in the fact that they have won the last three head-to-head encounters in Tiger Stadium. But things aren’t the same this time, as the Aggies are running riot with their offense. It would be a battle between the Aggies’ offense and the Tigers’ defense.

Regardless, as the game is underway, it will soon be clear which sibling ultimately gets the last laugh among the Reeds. What do you think?