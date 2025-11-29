Marcel Reed Strengthens Heisman Luck Thanks to Johnny Manziel’s Texas A&M Record

Texas A&M is stepping into a familiar storyline: one that once set the stage for Johnny Manziel’s climb to college football’s biggest award. Now, as the Aggies QB Marcel Reed rises through the Heisman odds and edges closer to clearing the hurdles that held him back, the Aggies’ undefeated run suddenly feels like it could lead somewhere just as special.

“Texas A&M is 4-0 on the road this season. The last time they went undefeated on the road was in 2012, when they went 6-0 during Johnny Manziel’s Heisman-winning season. Texas is 18-1 at home over the past three seasons 👀,” ESPN Insights pointed out a similar pattern on X earlier this week.

Marcel Reed enters the final week of the regular season with a major opportunity to strengthen his Heisman odds. Aggies have not taken down Texas on the road since 2010. Now, if Reed leads them to a win over Texas, that’s 18-1 at home for the last three seasons, and he will position himself on a bigger stage playing in the SEC championship game in Atlanta. Last time Manziel led them to an 11-2 record with a perfect road win with the Heisman trophy.

Even Reed’s efficiency backs that up, as he recorded 2,752 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions with 395 rushing yards and six scores. He is averaging 5.1 yards per carry and 9.0 yards per completion, and this growth gives him the fifth-best odds according to BetMGM, with +1300 odds. Now, only Fernando Mendoza, Julian Sayin, Jeremiyah Love, and Diego Pavia sit ahead of him. So, a strong finish against the Longhorns can push Reed to the top spot ahead of the Heisman ceremony in New York.

He also sits just 248 yards away from becoming the fifth Aggie to reach 3,000 passing yards in a season. And if anyone still doubts his ability to handle pressure, the South Carolina comeback remains his defining moment. When the Aggies were trailing 30-3 against South Carolina in the second half, Reed threw for 316 yards with three TDs and gave them their biggest comeback in school history with a 31-30 win.

This win will not just boost Marcel Reed’s odds but will also position A&M better against Texas on the road, as they have a 13-46-1 record against the Longhorns in Austin. On top of that, Texas leads them in all-time series, too, with a 77-37-5 record. No matter the venue, the Aggies have rarely controlled this matchup.

Their resume has been scrutinized, with their first seven SEC opponents now sitting in the bottom eight of the rankings, but beating Texas could erase those doubts and potentially secure a playoff bye.

But the setbacks keep hitting them.

Marcel Reed’s Aggies face a major setback

Texas A&M enters the Lone Star Showdown with an undefeated season on the line, but the latest injury update hits them with a major setback. The Aggies will enter the game without senior safety Bryce Anderson, as he is pursuing a redshirt. But what’s shocking is that running back Le’Veon Moss and linebacker Scooby Williams, who appeared “doubtful” on the injury report, will not be playing against Texas.

Both players will be out of the game, as A&M Reporter Travis L. Brown confirms the news on X.

“Texas A&M RB Le’Veon Moss and LB Scooby Williams will be out for tomorrow’s Lone Star Showdown,” Brown said.

Moss suffered a leg injury on October 11 during the Aggies’ victory over Florida and has missed the last five games since then. But till that point, Moss has recorded 389 rushing yards on 70 carries with six touchdowns in six games.

Even Williams missed the last three games for undisclosed reasons. He sat out with an ankle injury earlier this fall but played in two games before their game against Missouri on November 8. He suffered an injury against Notre Dame, after which he was sidelined for the Auburn and Mississippi State games.

Now, missing out on key players before a crucial game against Texas might affect the Aggies’ run, but they do have players to back them up. Rueben Owens, Jamarion Morrow, and EJ Smith are at the running back position, while Daymion Sanford and Taurean York are taking care of their linebacker group. Let’s wait and see how this game turns out for the Aggies.