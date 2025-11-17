Marcel Reed’s Public Apology Turns Embarrassing as Fans Left Disgusted

This Saturday, South Carolina baited Marcel Reed into every bad throw imaginable in the first half. But if there’s one thing this generation of quarterbacks excels at, it’s bouncing back with style. After one of the roughest openings of his season, the Aggies’ QB went pop-star mode, hitting a TikTok dance move as his version of an apology.

“Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed hits his postgame TikTok dance with a caption that reads, “Sorry bout the first half 🙃.” “Aggies’ beat reporter Tony Catalina shared on X. After completing just 6 of 19 passes for 141 yards and throwing two interceptions, an apology was certainly warranted. But the dance wasn’t the only answer. After halftime, the Aggies flipped the script, scoring 28 unanswered points to edge South Carolina 31-30.

Reed threw three third-quarter touchdown passes, Smith added a rushing score, and Bond converted the extra point. He finished 22 of 39 for 439 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, turning this season-derailing first-half performance into one of Texas A&M’s most memorable comebacks.

And the TikTok move? Not a first for Reed. Fans may recall the Missouri game, when cameras caught him and wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman striking a quick Heisman-like pose after a touchdown. Reed later clarified it was part of a dance routine. “I haven’t, but it would be cool to do it, just waiting for the right time,” he said. “When I strike the Heisman pose, it’s going to be me and me only.” Clearly, Reed’s comfort with TikTok choreography is part of his personality.

But how is the internet reacting to this creative apology?

Fans respond to Marcel Reed’s apology

Texas A&M beat reporter Tony Catalina shared Marcel Reed’s TikTok video on X, and the reactions came in fast. Some fans who celebrated Reed’s comeback performance were stunned by the timing of the apology clip. One wrote, “You pull off one of the most epic comebacks ever.. and then do THIS?! How embarrassing.” Another had the same reaction: “bro just pulled one of best comebacks ever and is just nonchalant af.”

Others took a more ominous tone. One fan warned the Aggies that the video might age poorly: “No way this becomes a meme when A&M loses in the playoff.. Because they will lose.” A Georgia supporter added, “He better pray he dnt play Georgia.” Some took aim at Reed’s Heisman buzz, with one saying, “This dance alone needs to DQ him from Heisman talks. Jeez, embarrassing,” while another quipped, “I miss when dances were actually good and cool lol.”

A few comments turned harsher. One wrote, “TikTok has turned grown ass men into cringe little retards.” Another critic of Reed’s Heisman candidacy chimed in: “This dude sucks. Heisman… no way. Sunday player…no way.” Others opted for humor, like the fan who joked, “Hope he can run routes,” and another who just wanted the video gone: “Get this sht off my timeline.”*

The reactions were quite mixed, but even the harshest critics couldn’t deny what Reed has meant to Texas A&M’s season.