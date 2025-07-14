Marcel Reed’s Texas A&M Days Numbered, Claims National Analyst After Mike Elko’s SEC Media Days Decision

Among the stars from last year returning as seasoned sophomores this season is Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed. He was crucial in helping head coach Mike Elko hold down the fort at College Station after Conner Weigman‘s departure to the University of Houston. Reed became a star for Elko because of his heroics in that season. Without a doubt, he is one of the most integral factors of his 2025 campaign. Reed will now have a greater responsibility in the squad, for the first time in his career. But one major development from College Station is making some think otherwise.

Reed will play his 3rd season with Texas A&M, and is the likely starting quarterback for the Aggies. Had it not been for the QB, Elko wouldn’t have been able to register an 8-5 win. Reed saved the season for Elko after he stepped in for Weigman since the Florida game. He helped the Aggies register a 5-game winning streak under him, before losing 3 of the last 4 games. His passing abilities dipped in the later part of the season, and the rushing game also took a hit. Still, Reed hauled in 1,572 yards and 12 touchdowns in that season. That was enough to make him a name of interest ahead of the 2025 season.

The Aggies’ QB room has QBs Jacob Zeno and Miles O’Neill, along with Reed. They are likely fighting for the backup position to Reed, who should continue the better part of his performance from last year. Despite this huge role, Reed will be absent from Texas A&M’s contingent at the SEC Media Days. That has led recruiting analyst Bud Elliot to be suspicious of Reed, even ending up as the Aggies’ QB1. “I don’t know that he’s going to hold that job for the whole year. I don’t – I’m not sure that he’s awesome,” he said in a July 14 episode of the Cover 3 Podcast.

Reed is not the only QB who was absent. Elliott said he understands why Joey Aguilar did not feature in Tennessee’s group. Because the press would likely turn it into a Nico Iamaleava discourse. Reed and Mike Elko have no such excuse. “If I was like the starter and there was, you know, even if there was a light competition, but I was the guy, I would be pissed if I wasn’t going to SEC Media Day,” said co-host Danny Kanell. “I do think, like, the quarterback should be the face of your franchise. And I think he should be there, and if he’s not, I do think like, I would be pissed if I was the quarterback. And if I’m the fan base, I’m a little bit suspect on why he’s not going and, he might be in hot water, you know,” he added.

This can be a little worrying for Aggies’ fans, because Marcel Reed’s contributions are going to be paramount this season. After that major season, the QB has become the face of Texas A&M, regardless of whether he fails or succeeds this year. Not choosing to showcase the man of the hour in front of the media does seem a little suspicious for Elko, who is otherwise very appreciative of Reed’s development in the offseason. The QB will define how 2025 goes for Texas A&M, to get Mike Elko back into playoff contention, and hopefully more.

The ceiling is high for Marcel Reed’s 2nd year as QB1

Marcel Reed was a wild card element in 2024. Neither he nor his fans expected him to take on the starting role and be the Aggies’ saving grace. But with the success that came in Texas A&M’s short-lived winning streak, it established Reed as the player who would take the Aggies to better heights in the future. He came to his current position with a unique trajectory. In year 2, without ever being named the starter ahead of the season, he already totaled 1,864 yards.

And that’s why Jake Crain of the Crain &Company podcast thought that Reed is among the most noteworthy returning QBs. He said, “I actually think he is more or as prepared as any young guy that’s now the starting QB going into year two. He’s gone through that arc and has had to deal with all of that heading into this season.” “I think he’s a lot further along from what I saw… He’s one of the real wild cards in the SEC to me,” Aggies insider Billy Liucci added.

Marcel Reed recently posted some photos on his social media, with the caption that read, “C-Stat, New York, and Miami.” He added that it was also “[Time] to write this chapter.” That means he’s eyeing a better 2025 season at College Station, a Heisman contention. And ultimately taking the Aggies to the National Championship game, which will take place in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. For that to happen, Reed has to carry the title of QB1 throughout the whole season. Can Aggies fans see that happening, or is there cause for worry about Marcel Reed as Texas A&M’s QB1?