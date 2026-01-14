Transfer Portal: Marcus Freeman Replaces Notre Dame Player He Had Sideline Altercation With

Finally, after the uncomfortable Notre Dame’s silence in the transfer portal, there is some movement. With just two days remaining before the January transfer portal closes, head coach Marcus Freeman made his first addition—former Purdue Boilermaker kicker Spencer Porath. On the surface, it looks like any other regular fix. But the timing and the position have now raised eyebrows.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Many believe that Porath’s move might be Freeman quietly showing kicker Marcello Diomede the door. The suspicion isn’t hard to understand because just earlier this season, during Notre Dame’s 25–10 Holy War win over Boston College, the two got into a heated sideline confrontation that left Irish fans talking.

The game was filled with costly special teams mistakes. Noah Burnette opened the struggles when his extra-point attempt struck the upright. Freshman Erik Schmidt later missed a makeable kick from inside 40 yards before halftime. In the third quarter, Diomede added to the frustration by missing an extra point of his own. Although Schmidt later converted, Notre Dame had already left five points on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aftermath saw Freeman and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock visibly animated on the sideline, directing their frustration toward Diomede following another costly mistake.

Shortly after, Freeman named Schmidt the full-time kicker ahead of Diomede for the Navy game. The decision paid off, as Schmidt went a perfect 7 for 7 on extra points in Notre Dame’s 49-10 win over the Midshipmen. That move effectively ended Diomede’s role, and Porath’s signing further reinforces that shift.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, make no mistake, because this addition is no half-hearted move. The sophomore was one of the more reliable kickers in the portal, converting 15 of 17 field-goal attempts (78.6 percent) last season and finishing with 107 total kicking points. So, for a team that missed the 12-team playoff by the thinnest of margins, Porath brings the stability they would need moving forward in 2026.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Notre Dame transfer portal updates

The last two days have been productive for Marcus Freeman in the transfer portal as he looks to strengthen the roster after Notre Dame narrowly missed out on the 12-team CFP field following a head-to-head loss to Miami. They landed former Pittsburgh defensive tackle Francis Brewu and scheduled a campus visit with Oregon defensive tackle Tionne Gray.

Offensively, standout quarterback CJ Carr received a boost with reported commitments from former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Quincy Porter and Alabama Crimson Tide defensive end Keon Keeley, both former five-star recruits.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Notre Dame Vs. Pitt NOV 15 November 15, 2025: Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates on the sidelines during the NCAA football game between the Pitt Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Brent Gudenschwager/CSM Credit Image: Brent Gudenschwager/Cal Media Pittsburgh Pennsylvania USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251115_zma_c04_081.jpg BrentxGudenschwagerx csmphotothree442871

Porter saw limited action as a freshman at Ohio State, appearing in five games and recording four catches for 59 yards. Keeley brings more experience, having played in 13 games for Alabama this season and finishing with 16 tackles and three sacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notre Dame had already added defensive backs Jayden Sanders from the Michigan Wolverines and D.J. McKinney, rounding out a strong late push in the transfer portal. With these additions, Marcus Freeman has his hands on a strong team that could make a strong postseason run next year.