Marcus Freeman Beats SEC, Big 10 in Key Factor That Kept Jeremiyah Love Loyal Amid Tampering Attempts

Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame didn’t make a CFP appearance in 2025, but the coach has a secret weapon that could bring success in the upcoming season. As he knows how to retain talent. That’s clearly evident in Orangebloods’ Geoff Ketchum’s recently released super blue-chip transfer rates from 2022 to 2026 list.

In that list, SEC programs like Oklahoma sit at the top with 50.0%, and then comes Alabama, which sits in second with 47.6%. Then at no. 4, B1G’s USC sits with 42.9%. But even after outpacing 11 teams from the SEC, B1G, and other conferences, Notre Dame sits at No. 11 with a 0.0% rate. That’s a really positive sign for Freeman and the Irish nation.

On Wednesday, NFL draft analyst Cody Carpentier shared that list. It simply validates Freeman’s ability to handle the roster, which allows players to get opportunities on the field. So, that their talent is not being wasted sitting on the bench, and getting playing time doesn’t end up pushing players to the portal.

This culture that Freeman built in South Bend might also be the biggest reason why Jeremiyah Love stayed with the Irish even after receiving offers from others before his last season in CFB. But that does not mean that ND hasn’t seen players leave for rival programs.

After the CFP elimination, Marcus Freeman lost nearly 18 players to the portal. Here’s where the logic comes into play. If players haven’t seen much playing time, they will enter the portal. Despite that, the Irish head coach was quick to rebuild, adding 8 players through the portal. With that, under Freeman, the Irish landed the fifth-ranked class in the nation.

That class has five 5-star prospects, which is more than the ACC and Big 12’s 2026 five-star prospects. Those blue-chip ND talents include edge rusher Rodney Dunham, OT Grayson McKeogh, safety Joey O’Brien, TE Ian Premer, and CB Khary Adams.

But besides this, the 2027 class, with 7 total committed players, also has 42.86% blue-chip players. It signals Freeman’s recruiting ability, combined with strong talent retention. That could help the Fighting Irish to come back to their glory days.

As of now, it’s a two-way street: the coach believes in his players, and the players have confidence in the coach. That’s the reason Notre Dame’s 2025 Heisman finalist RB didn’t leave the Irish despite tampering.

Loyalty for Marcus Freeman stands out

Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love has declared for the 2026 NFL draft, and his draft stock indicates he could be a top-10 pick. But his journey at Notre Dame was not without drama. He told ESPN’s Kevin Clark during Super Bowl week that one college tried to lure him with a transfer call.

“I was with the Irish. You hit me up, I ain’t responding. I’m locked in with Coach Free,” said Love.

But those noises weren’t able to waver the RB’s loyalty, and he stayed at South Bend to finish his collegiate career strong. He recorded 1372 yards and 18 TDs in this past season. Now, Love is waiting to hear his name in the NFL. That opens the door for two freshmen, Javian Osborne and Jonaz Walton.

They both have skills to offer. Considering that, the RB1 race will be tight for the 2026 season at Notre Dame. Who do you think will be able to get the starting spot?