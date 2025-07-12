Marcus Freeman Charges Towards 8th NFL Legacy Recruit in Latest Notre Dame Move

Marcus Freeman’s run-up to the National Championship has led to a skyrocketing impact on Notre Dame’s recruiting efforts. They’re already in the Top 5 in the 2026 class, housing some elite recruits. However, the 2026 class of the Fighting Irish stands unique against the rest of this exclusive group. While others like Ohio State and Georgia are vying for the country’s top recruits, Freeman is taking it a notch higher, chasing prospects who have football in their blood. And now, he’s announced himself in the race for one such special target.

Notre Dame’s 2026 class has 26 commits so far. 77% of them are blue-chip, which means this group is one that means business. And in this class, Freeman hosts the second generation of some NFL greats, making his group extra special. The Fighting Irish have the commitments of the following legacy players: Devin Fitzgerald, son of Larry Fitzgerald, Kaydon Finley, son of Jermichael Finley, and Thomas Davis Jr., son of 3-time Pro Bowl LB Thomas Davis Sr. Even with such big names in his class, Freeman isn’t quite done yet.

On July 12, Notre Dame extended an offer to Santana Harvey, son of former Jaguars DE Derrick Harvey. Santana is from the 2027 pool, so Freeman is getting into the mix right away. He’s the 26th-ranked edge in the cycle per On3. Harvey is high on exploring Notre Dame as his potential college football home. “I’m super hyped. I’ve been waiting on the Notre Dame offer — it’s definitely one of my dream offers,” he told On3. He has offers from other programs, too, like Florida State. But he regards Freeman’s offer as the “best one.”

Harvey’s father, Derrick, was a notable player at Florida. In the 2006 season, he established himself as a noteworthy player and won the BCS National Championship. After his college football career, Derrick was selected as the 8th pick in the 2008 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Santana is also bound to create a name for himself in the sport. Last year, he hauled in 60 tackles with only 16.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. Santana publishing these numbers so early in his prep career is getting more and more teams to look at him.

If Santana ends up at Notre Dame in 2027, he will be Marcus Freeman’s 8 legacy player with South Bend, provided those mentioned above stick with the program until Signing Day. Here’s a look at the other legacy figures with Notre Dame.

A look at Marcus Freeman’s 2025 legacy players

Marcus Freeman’s record with legacy figures extends up to the NFL Hall of Fame, even. Beginning his career this year is Jerome Bettis Jr., whose father, Jerome Bettis, helped the Steelers end a two-decade drought by winning the Super Bowl in the 2005 season. Bettis Jr. followed in the footsteps of his father by choosing Notre Dame as his CFB, from where ‘The Bus’ was drafted by the Rams as a first-round pick. “I love my dad, and I love everything that I guess comes with him being my father, but at the same time, I create my own legacy and my own journey,” the freshman told ESPN recently.

Next on this list is Elijah Burress, son of Steelers and Giants player Plaxico Burress. Ranked the 4 best talent out of New Jersey per 247Sports, he will also play in the same position as his father. Then there’s Bryce Young, who will play his sophomore season with the Irish this year. He is the son of 49ers player Bryant Young, who also played as a DL for Notre Dame. Bryce is expected to be a sleeper hit for the Fighting Irish’s 2025 campaign, according to ESPN. And then, of course, there is the projected winner of Marcus Freeman’s QB1 race, CJ Carr. Coming from the bloodline of veteran Michigan HC Lloyd Carr, hopes are high that CJ lives up to the expectations people are placing on his shoulders.

All these names stand to make Notre Dame a special place to be. These VIP players can attract more talented prospects to South Bend, hoping to make Marcus Freeman’s future recruitment drives successful. Will the HC be able to continue this unique trend with Santana Harvey?