Marcus Freeman Comes Clean on Battery Charge In First Notre Dame Appearance Since

The college football world was briefly shaken by an unexpected off-field incident involving Marcus Freeman. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach spent the weekend supporting his son, Vinny, at a high school wrestling tournament, but the family outing later became the subject of a police report following an alleged altercation. Freeman addressed the situation publicly for the first time during a press conference, explaining what transpired.

Prosecutors ultimately determined that Freeman would not face charges, citing insufficient video evidence and no clear indication that an assault had taken place. Following the conclusion of the investigation, Freeman spoke publicly, thanking those who supported him and his family as the situation escalated.

“First of all, I wanna thank Notre Dame for their support and immediate response to this matter. I’m grateful for their trust and defense of me even before the video evidence was released. I also want to thank Penn High School administration, the community, and countless others who have reached out to my family.” Freeman said during the press conference.

“I want to commend the journalists who handled their reporting with integrity. I know many of you in this room were aware of the situation as it was unfolding, and I appreciate your patience and not rushing to report without having all the facts and information.

Had they handled themselves more professionally and waited for more facts to become available, this would not have become a sensationalized story making national headlines.”

The incident occurred at the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational on January 3rd, where Marcus Freeman was in attendance to support his son, Vinny, a senior at Penn High School. Following Vinny’s match loss, Freeman and Penn head coach Brad Harper escorted him off the mat and out of the gym. A verbal exchange then allegedly occurred with New Prairie assistant coach Chris Fleeger. Fleeger later claimed that as the group moved into a hallway, physical contact took place, alleging that Freeman initiated the contact.

With the investigation complete and no charges filed, Freeman can now turn his attention to his roster building.

Marcus Freeman is focused on building a strong Notre Dame side

With the battery allegation now behind him, Marcus Freeman has shifted his focus back to football, where he has been active on the recruiting trail. The latest addition for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is former Purdue Boilermakers kicker Spencer Porath. His arrival effectively replaces Marcello Diomede, whose tenure at Notre Dame ended following a reported falling out with Freeman during the Boston College game after missing his third kick of the contest.

Notre Dame has also strengthened the defensive interior by landing former Pittsburgh Panthers defensive tackle Francis Brewu, while also scheduling a campus visit with Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Tionne Gray.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Navy Vs Notre Dame NOV 08 November 08, 2025: Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman congratulations his players after a touchdown during NCAA football game action between the Navy Midshipmen and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media South Bend Indiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_660.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree440724

On the offensive side, standout quarterback CJ Carr received a significant boost with reported commitments from former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Quincy Porter and former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive end Keon Keeley, both of whom were five-star recruits coming out of high school.

Porter saw limited action at Ohio State last season, appearing in five games and recording four receptions for 59 yards before entering the transfer portal. Keeley brings more experience, having played in 13 games for Alabama this season and finishing with 16 tackles and three sacks.

Notre Dame had already added defensive backs Jayden Sanders from the Michigan Wolverines and DJ McKinney, rounding out a strong late push in the transfer portal as Freeman continues reshaping the roster.