Marcus Freeman Confirms Stance on Notre Dame Exit Speculation for NFL: “No Other Option”

NFL teams have had their eyes on Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman. The interest peaked at the end of the 2025 season, as multiple teams in the pros had a vacancy at the head coach position. When the Steelers parted ways with Mike Tomlin, Freeman was linked with the position. At the same time, after firing Brian Daboll, the Giants were also firmly in the mix. But the Fighting Irish head coach knows what truly matters for him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I mean, for me, I think you have to make a decision that’s best for you and your family. And for us, there’s no other option,” Freeman said during his July 17 appearance on the ESPN College Football show with Peter Schrager when asked about the ‘why’ behind his unshakable commitment to the Irish. “I mean, it’s for me selfishly; it’s the opportunity to be around some of the greatest young people in the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, they’re great football players, but they’re great people. And to see them succeed and excel is something I aspire to continue to do,” added the Irish head coach. “Well, I’m grateful for it. And I always say when you’re not grateful for something, you’re going to lose it. And I’m grateful for the opportunity to be around these guys in this program right now and for years to come.”

For Freeman, his passion for mentoring young athletes and his family’s well-being matter more than high-profile, lucrative NFL offers. That’s why, despite strong interest from several pro franchises, he returned to South Bend for this season and is expected to coach for the future. In fact, when NFL speculation was unbearable, to make his stance robust, he signed a restructured contract extension with the Irish.

ADVERTISEMENT

That has secured his time with the Fighting Irish through 2031. But that didn’t stop NFL teams from considering Marcus Freeman as a potential candidate for the head coaching position. His 43-12 record and his ability to transform talent into on-field success became the main reason for those interests. But he was loud about his loyalty to the Irish, shutting down all rumors.

“It reminds me of the honor I have to be in the position I’m in. You wouldn’t have said that statement if I didn’t have this job and we weren’t having success,” said Freeman in December 2025, as reported by CBS Sports. “It’s a reminder for me that the people in our program, the work they put in, results in an output that’s successful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, the Irish failed to make the playoffs, but they posted a 10-win season under Freeman’s leadership. A year earlier, Notre Dame was a few plays away from a national title, but they fell short to OSU. Now in his fifth season with the Irish, Freeman is ready for another title run.

But behind his unshakable commitment, there’s the program’s immense effort to keep the coach. “I make sure that he knows that he will be where he deserves to be, and that is at the top, top, top tier of college football coaches when it comes to compensation every year,” said Pete Bevacqua, Notre Dame AD, during Freeman’s contract extension process, via CBS Sports.