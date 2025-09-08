Marcus Freeman Demands Notre Dame Assistant To Change Philosophy as He Calls Out Culprit Behind Miami Loss

Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame fell 27-24 at Miami after the Hurricanes capped a 10-play, 46-yard drive with a 47-yard field goal with 1:04 remaining at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami had earlier built a 21-7 third-quarter cushion before the Irish rallied to tie it 24-24 on CJ Carr’s 7-yard run at 3:21 of the fourth, setting the stage for the late kick that decided it. Carr finished 19-of-30 for 221 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, while Miami’s Carson Beck went 20-of-31 for 205 yards and two scores in his debut as the Hurricanes’ starter. The scoring sequence included a 12-play, 75-yard Miami touchdown drive in the third quarter and the decisive closing march for the winning field goal, both emblematic of the game’s thin margins.

If there was a culprit, it was the defense’s inability to make Beck uncomfortable in key situations and to close out possessions when the moment demanded it most. Marcus Freeman put it plainly after reviewing the pass rush: “You’re not going to be really successful on defense if you can’t get pressure on the quarterback with four-man rushes,” a standard Miami too often prevented the Irish from meeting on Saturday night. The 12-play, 75-yard third-quarter touchdown and the final 46-yard field-goal drive were the snapshots of that theme: extended time for the quarterback, timely runs, and clean execution with the game in the balance. Even without gaudy rushing efficiency, Miami’s backs and protection created just enough breathing room for Beck to operate and for the drive script to stay on schedule.

This is where the “reality check” comes in for Year 1 coordinator Chris Ash and where Freeman drew the line on what has to change and how fast it has to change. “You have philosophy, but the best coaches put their players in positions to play well and to play fast. Sometimes it takes going against an opponent to figure out what guys do well,” Freeman said, a directive that points Ash toward tailoring calls and situational plans to what his personnel proved they can do under live fire in Miami’s stadium. Ash’s own words from camp fit that mission: “This is the Notre Dame defense, and there are certain things that are really important to play defense at Notre Dame,” he said.

Context matters for Ash’s first month on the job, and there’s precedent in South Bend for an early learning curve before a sharp rise. Freeman has been clear about expectations and support: “You just need to be the best Chris Ash you can be, and that’s exactly what he’s done… He will manage our defense according to his vision,” he said during camp, a reminder that autonomy and accountability go together here. For anyone wondering whether patience can coexist with urgency, remember Al Golden’s arc—an inconsistent opening season in 2022 before the Irish evolved into one of the country’s best defenses the next two years. The takeaway is simple: measured adjustments now can still set up a strong November if the week-to-week fixes are the right ones.

So, where to start this week: faster deployment, clearer four-man answers, and earlier pockets of pressure that force quarterbacks off rhythm, because waiting to heat things in the fourth quarter is how three-point losses happen on the road. The difference between a tie game and a long flight home was a single two-minute drill and a 47-yard kick, which is the exact space where detail and decisiveness on defense show up on the scoreboard. It’s about leaning into what the players do fastest and best, and letting the scheme breathe through them beginning now. There’s plenty of season left, but the clock on those tweaks already started in Miami, and everyone in that building knows it.

One slip already spent

Pete Sampson’s note lands on something tactile, not theoretical: “Marcus Freeman said the defense worked on high-pointing the ball in defense this past week. ‘The ball’s not coming to you.’ Didn’t note Adon Shuler by name, but…” That is a coaching nudge to attack the catch point, time the jump, and finish through the hands, not wait for tips or friendly bounces. It is also the detail that shows up in red zone fades, third‑and‑medium outbreakers, and two‑minute drills, where one clean, aggressive rep changes possession and mood. The message was to the entire locker room, not just Adon Shuler, even if it was his mistake that led to a Miami touchdown.

“It’s the first game of the year versus a heck of an opponent,” Marcus Freeman had said. “We obviously got a new quarterback starting, and we got to do things to help him figure his way out. And defensively, we got to be better in crucial parts of the game.” That’s the balance he has to strike right now: protect a first‑time starter’s growth while demanding sharper situational answers from a defense that didn’t close out the final two minutes. If the Irish tighten communication, speed up their answers on money downs, and make the game easier for their quarterback in the first and last four minutes of each half, the story changes quickly.

“We’ll take it — we’ll get back to work, look at ways to fix it and utilize this bye week and get ready for A&M,” Freeman added. That’s the actionable window: a bye to recalibrate calls and tempo on defense, then a statement chance against a ranked opponent that can reset the narrative. Think smaller levers, moved decisively, front mechanics that create earlier pressure without gambling the back end, defined packages for the quarterback that eliminate gray on third down, and clean red‑zone sequencing.