brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Marcus Freeman Faces Unwanted Setback as Notre Dame’s Transfer Portal Urgency Grows

ByMalabika Dutta

Dec 19, 2025 | 8:42 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Marcus Freeman Faces Unwanted Setback as Notre Dame’s Transfer Portal Urgency Grows

ByMalabika Dutta

Dec 19, 2025 | 8:42 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Marcus Freeman’s running back room is in a tough spot and is set to look very different next season. While Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft was anticipated, it has significantly thinned the depth. Now, with another running back making his intention to leave clear, Freeman faces an added setback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“After careful consideration and reflection, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal. This was not an easy choice, but one I believe is necessary for my future growth and opportunities,” said Notre Dame RB Gi’Bran Payne while announcing his transfer portal move on Friday.

Although Payne has one season of eligibility remaining, he could petition for a second after missing the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL. He returned this fall ready to make an impact. Then in 2025, Payne played all 12 games for the Irish, carrying the ball nine times for 56 yards. Now, seeking a better opportunity to play, he has entered the transfer portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2023, Payne showed his clutch ability as a short-yardage and third-down back, rushing for 168 yards and two TDs.

This is a developing story…..

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved