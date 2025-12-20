Marcus Freeman Faces Unwanted Setback as Notre Dame’s Transfer Portal Urgency Grows

Marcus Freeman’s running back room is in a tough spot and is set to look very different next season. While Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft was anticipated, it has significantly thinned the depth. Now, with another running back making his intention to leave clear, Freeman faces an added setback.

“After careful consideration and reflection, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal. This was not an easy choice, but one I believe is necessary for my future growth and opportunities,” said Notre Dame RB Gi’Bran Payne while announcing his transfer portal move on Friday.

Although Payne has one season of eligibility remaining, he could petition for a second after missing the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL. He returned this fall ready to make an impact. Then in 2025, Payne played all 12 games for the Irish, carrying the ball nine times for 56 yards. Now, seeking a better opportunity to play, he has entered the transfer portal.

Back in 2023, Payne showed his clutch ability as a short-yardage and third-down back, rushing for 168 yards and two TDs.

This is a developing story…..