Marcus Freeman Finalizes Key Starter As Notre Dame’s QB1 Announcement Date Is Cleared

Notre Dame fans are filled to the brim with expectations as the Fighting Irish aim for a tough 10-2 floor this season. Yet, with less than three weeks to kick off, the team faces uncertainty not just from the QB battle but also from injuries along the offensive line. The lack of a clear quarterback decision, combined with the absence of key linemen, has cast a shadow over what looked like a straightforward path to success for Marcus Freeman.

One of the most significant blows came this summer when Charles Jagusah, expected to anchor the offensive line at right guard, suffered a fractured left humerus in a UTV accident. Jagusah isn’t your regular lineman. He’s been praised by analysts for his rare combination of size, power, and athleticism. Many regarded him as the cornerstone of the unit, critical for protecting a quarterback who may still be finding his footing. Moreover, he’s also seen as a sure first-round pick. Losing Jagusah has left a substantial hole where stability and experience were desperately needed.

To fill this gap, Notre Dame has turned to sophomore Sullivan Absher and redshirt freshman Guerby Lambert, both pushing hard to earn the starting right guard spot. Lambert, who recovered swiftly from labrum surgery, has been spotted working directly alongside center Ashton Craig in the first-team lineup, signaling coaches’ growing trust in his abilities.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph praised him openly, saying, “I think Guerby’s an outstanding player. He’ll be able to compete. For him not to be able to compete at guard and tackle would be silly, so he’s doing that.” While Absher offers versatility and a proven presence, sources now lean toward Lambert edging him out as the probable starter.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 3 AD

Both Lambert and Absher bring imposing size and strength, but as the QB decision remains unresolved with the season opener looming, the Irish will need cohesion soon. Pete Nakos of On3 shared that “Kenny Minchey might be just a bit ahead of CJ Carr” in the quarterback race, highlighting how intertwined the offensive line’s performance will be with whoever starts under center. With all this uncertainty, the QB battle, and the evolving line, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Marcus Freeman has serious work ahead if he wants to meet that lofty 10-2 expectation. The offensive line’s shakeup, combined with a quarterback competition tighter than anyone expected, means the Irish can’t afford slow starts. If they fail to get key pieces locked in soon, the season could turn from promising to precarious fast. The good news? This team has talent and grit. It just needs to click quickly.

Notre Dame’s QB battle set for a decision this week

If you’ve been following Notre Dame’s fall camp, you know the quarterback battle has been one of the most gripping storylines this offseason. With no clear frontrunner yet, the Fighting Irish still have two scrimmages left to determine who’ll lead them at Miami on August 31. Pete Nakos recently reported that Notre Dame is scheduled for at least one more scrimmage, with Sunday and Monday circled as likely days when head coach Marcus Freeman could finally name the starter. And Chip Patterson of the Cover 3 podcast chimed in, expecting the announcement as soon as Sunday, given Freeman and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock’s media availability that day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The race between redshirt sophomore Kenny Minchey and highly touted sophomore CJ Carr remains incredibly tight. Minchey is now seen as having a slight edge, especially with his dual-threat ability, something Notre Dame values given Miami’s aggressive pass rush. Nakos pointed out that Minchey’s mobility could give him the edge over Carr, who’s considered the more polished passer but has been inconsistent during camp. Offensive coordinator Denbrock has even said there’s “absolutely no reason why Kenny can’t be the starter,” underscoring just how close this battle is. One source told CBS Sports that both quarterbacks have gotten repeated reps with the first team, and it’s still very much too close to call.

The pressure is on both players to perform in these final scrimmages, as the stakes couldn’t be higher with the season opener rapidly approaching. Freeman has emphasized trust and consistency, saying the starter will be the quarterback who best manages the ball and the offense under pressure. With Notre Dame’s talented supporting cast waiting to be led, the QB announcement coming Sunday could finally give Irish fans a glimpse of who will be under center this fall and which QB will carry the hopes of South Bend when the Fighting Irish hit Hard Rock Stadium.