Marcus Freeman Follows Subtle Recruiting Pattern as Notre Dame’s Conference Future Gets Confirmed

“This is the school that all of our dads grew up watching. This place is the mecca of college football,” Ryan Clark said when he sent his son, safety Jordan Clark, to Notre Dame. Perhaps that’s a thought shared by a few other NFL legends too. Marcus Freeman and his staff are clearly prioritizing tradition, legacy recruits, and NFL bloodlines in South Bend. This isn’t a new strategy, as names like Elijah Burress, Jerome Bettis Jr., and James Flanigan Jr. have all been part of the program’s past. The pipeline of familiar names shows no signs of slowing, with Notre Dame recently welcoming another such prospect at their Irish Invasion camp and planning to host even more soon.

The recent Irish Invasion camp showcased several notable legacy recruits, hinting at Notre Dame’s future pipeline. Among them was Xander Edwards, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound running back from Jacksonville’s Bolles School. Xander is the son of former Irish fullback Marc Edwards (1993-1996) and is now a legitimate 2028 recruit, already generating college interest after a strong freshman season with 558 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns. Freeman’s staff continues to evaluate him, with an offer likely soon.

The camp also featured James Halter, a rising junior offensive lineman and son of Jordan Halter, who was teammates with Marc Edwards in the 90s. This 6-foot-5, 265-pounder holds 12 offers, including Nebraska and Michigan State, but considers Notre Dame his dream school.

Following that, Rivals.com posted on Instagram on June 16, calling it the “Notre Dame recruiting playbook📈.” But why? Because Marcus Freeman is following a subtle yet powerful pattern—landing the sons of NFL legends. Now, another big name could be next…

Devin Fitzgerald, son of Arizona Cardinals icon and future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, just wrapped up a visit to South Bend. And it made waves. So much so that On3’s Mike Singer has already placed a crystal ball prediction for Devin to join the Irish. However, the legacy train in South Bend shows no signs of slowing down.

Yes, Notre Dame’s pipeline of NFL bloodlines just got another boost. Thomas Davis Jr.—a 2026 linebacker from Weddington High in North Carolina—is all in on the Irish. Since committing back in November, he’s been one of the class’s most vocal leaders. He’s not just any recruit, though. Davis is the son of NFL veteran Thomas Davis Sr., who carved out a legendary 16-year career, mostly with the Carolina Panthers. So, his recent return visit to South Bend only solidifies what’s becoming clear—Notre Dame is the new home for football families with championship DNA.

Given that, Marcus Freeman has his eyes on another elite legacy talent—this time, it’s Kaydon Finley. The 4-star WR from Aledo High School is ranked No. 93 nationally in the 2026 class and is turning heads with his sharp routes, speed, and big-play ability. He’s already stacked offers from college football giants like Texas, ND, and Oklahoma. Finley is the son of Jermichael Finley, the former Texas star and Super Bowl-winning TE with the Green Bay Packers. Now, Kaydon Finley looks ready to carve his own path, with South Bend firmly in the picture.

But while Marcus Freeman continues stacking elite legacy talent on the trail, the Notre Dame HC made one thing crystal clear—when it comes to conference realignment, the Irish are staying true to who they are.

Notre Dame’s ‘independent’ future under Marcus Freeman

Marcus Freeman isn’t sweating the noise around conference realignment. The Notre Dame HC made it clear—the Irish can thrive as an independent team. With the new CFP format favoring top-ranked teams regardless of affiliation, Freeman sees no urgent reason to join a league. Last season’s run to the national title game, ending in a hard-fought 23-34 loss to OSU, proved the Irish can hang with CFB’s best. So, for Freeman, independence isn’t a hurdle—it’s part of the identity. And unless there’s a clear advantage, Notre Dame isn’t budging.

Notre Dame’s independence isn’t just a choice—it’s a tradition. And Marcus Freeman is standing firm on it. “It’s what this football program was built from,” Freeman said on The Joel Klatt Show. “As long as we can, we will [remain independent].”

“I have a lot of confidence in our administration and [athletic director] Pete Bevacqua, that he’ll always keep us in a position to be successful. So as long as we can keep that independence, we will,” Freeman added. While the Irish joined a conference briefly during the COVID-altered 2020 season, they’ve always taken pride in walking their own path. So, under Freeman, that mindset isn’t changing anytime soon.

The reason? Notre Dame’s independence gives it power—power to build its own schedule, create coast-to-coast rivalries, and play under the brightest lights in front of massive crowds. It’s a formula that’s grown the brand and fueled fan passion for generations. But Marcus Freeman knows the CFP landscape is changing. Conference champions often have a smoother path to the postseason. And if being independent ever becomes a setback, Freeman says the Irish won’t hesitate to pivot. “If there ever comes a time that we are in a disadvantage because we aren’t in a conference… [the school will] say, ‘Alright, we’re gonna join one of these conferences, and position ourselves to not be negatively impacted by being independent,'” explained Freeman.

Marcus Freeman isn’t ruling out change, but he’s not rushing it either. The Notre Dame HC knows realignment could force the Irish’s hand if schedules tighten or postseason access gets trickier. “I think if you talk about being at a disadvantage to make the postseason… or if there comes a time when teams won’t schedule you… then I think there’s going to be a point where we’re forced to join a conference,” he said. “But until that point happens, which it doesn’t look likely, we’re going to stay independent as long as we can.” For now, the Irish remain proudly on their own island, nurturing a tradition of NFL bloodlines.