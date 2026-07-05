Marcus Freeman Gets Major Recruiting Boost as Former Notre Dame Players Reach $278M NFL Milestone: Report

In college football recruiting, money talks. Coaches promise elite facilities, championship hopes, and NFL dreams, but one of the strongest pitches is still a very simple promise: show recruits what former teammates are earning on Sundays. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman now has fresh numbers to back that pitch.

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“Notre Dame alumni in the NFL will earn a combined $278 million in 2026, per spotrac,” The Irish Tribune shared on X. “Kyle Hamilton, Quenton Nelson, and Ronnie Stanley are among 3 former Irish players who are earning above $20 million annually… First Team All-Pro [Brandon Aubrey] is tied with Steelers kicker Chris Boswell as the highest-paid players at their position, earning $7 million annually.”

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That total is a sharp jump from May 2024, when Spotrac ranked Notre Dame 10th among all schools with about $153.7 million in NFL earnings, led by Cowboys guard Zack Martin. The Irish Tribune says the program now sits sixth in annual NFL contract compensation, behind only Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, and Oklahoma.

Part of the jump reflects a rising NFL market. The salary cap has grown sharply since 2024, and several Notre Dame veterans have signed new extensions or second contracts in that window. As cap space opened up, clubs rewarded proven starters with bigger deals, lifting the school’s total faster than many peers.

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Meanwhile, these numbers are more than bragging rights for Marcus Freeman. In recruiting meetings, he can point to a clear path for prospects on their journey from South Bend to long-term NFL paydays, not just one-and-done first-round hype.

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The next generation is already cashing in. Earlier this year, running back Jeremiyah Love became yet another example for recruits. After being selected third overall by the Arizona Cardinals, he signed a four-year, $53 million rookie contract. For Freeman, Love is a fresh story to tell in living rooms across the country.

The pipeline’s not drying up anytime soon either. Notre Dame currently has highly regarded prospects like quarterback CJ Carr and cornerback Leonard Moore, who are already seen as future NFL talent. The latest financial milestone only strengthens Freeman’s case to recruits: South Bend remains a clear pathway to both the NFL and long-term financial success.

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Marcus Freeman isn’t looking beyond South Bend

Notre Dame’s growing NFL pipeline is only part of the program’s recruiting appeal. For blue-chip prospects, a major matter of consideration is whether the head coach laying out the vision will still be around to see it through. Fortunately, Marcus Freeman, who drew interest from NFL teams earlier this year, has reaffirmed his commitment to the Fighting Irish.

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“Ultimately, I declined to interview anywhere because I needed to hear those things and talk to those teams to know that I’m right where I’m supposed to be,” Freeman said during an appearance on the Not Just Football podcast with Cameron Heyward. “I have so much gratitude for [NFL teams] having an interest in me. But I wanted to talk to a couple of teams just to see what they were looking for.”

The conversations he had with those teams only affirmed Freeman’s belief that South Bend was the place to build a long-term future. He added that the decision included reflecting with his family and made it clear that he sees a future with the Irish.

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“As I think about my future, I want to retire one day from here, man,” he added. “I tell every recruit, I tell myself, and I tell our players that the future’s uncertain. But this is such a special place that I plan on being here for a long time.”

Now, with the promise of an NFL future backed up by the head coach’s long-term vision, offers recruits compelling reasons to buy into Notre Dame’s vision.