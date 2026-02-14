Marcus Freeman Hires Former Auburn & Indiana Player for Key Coaching Role – Report

Marcus Freeman has a few holes to fill on his coaching staff ater a position opened up last month. To fill the vacancy, he is poaching former Auburn and Indiana RB Shaun Shivers from FSU. It’s a massive jump for the new coach, who is still early in his career.

Shivers will be joining the Irish as an assistant wide receivers coach. However, this move is very abrupt, since he was hired by Florida State to be an assistant RB coach. At South Bend, Shivers will be replacing Dom Spalding, who has joined the Michigan State staff.

Shivers spent most of his collegiate career at Auburn, having played 43 games as a Tiger. He hauled in a massive total of 1,020 yards in 201 carries and eight touchdowns, but was only allowed to start in nine games. The former RB then moved to Indiana, where he also doubled up as a receiver. As a Hoosier, Shivers recorded a total of 718 offensive yards and seven touchdowns.

The new assistant coach is new to coaching, having officially begun his career last year at Eastern Michigan as an analyst. Shivers also spent some time coaching his alma mater, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, in football and track and field.

This is a developing story.

