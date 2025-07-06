Marcus Freeman Is Stacking Notre Dame With NFL Bloodlines. Rivals Should Be Worried

When Marcus Freeman took over Notre Dame as HC in 2021, critics didn’t waste time giving him the young and too raw label. There was a question mark on the recruiting trail. But thanks to GM Chad Bowden, the Irish managed to compile solid classes, although not elite in particular. They averaged the 12th rank. But now, it’s 2025 and things are different. His trusted GM bolted to their biggest rival at USC. And if you’re like anybody else wondering if Freeman would stick to the blueprint or start something new, be prepared to be amazed at what he’s doing.

Marcus Freeman isn’t just changing the blueprint. NFL Draft and CFB analyst Ryan Roberts gave Notre Dame rivals a cause to worry about with his X post on July 5. If you didn’t already know, the Irish are building a skyscraper out of NFL DNA. “If you want to feel old, Notre Dame is going to have a 2026 WR room that has sons of: Jerome Bettis, Larry Fitzgerald, Jermichael Finley, Plaxico Burress just at WR. You can also throw in Lloyd Carr’s grandson at QB, Bryant Young’s son at DE, and Jim Flanigan’s son at TE.” And in the comments, he added, “I somehow forgot to mention Thomas Davis Jr.” So, that’s eight players raised in NFL households headed to South Bend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Marcus Freeman’s new additions aren’t legacy walk-ons either. They are blue-chip Plan A recruits. There’s Jerome Bettis Jr., son of ‘The Bus’ HoF Jerome Bettis Sr. Then there’s Kaydon Finley, son of Super Bowl champ Jermichael Finley, who picked Notre Dame over Texas, Arizona State, and Texas A&M. South Bend also became the landing place for Elijah Burress, son of former Pittsburgh and New York WR Plaxico Burress, James Flanigan, son of experience Bears DT Jim Flanigan, CJ Carr, grandson of Lloyd Carr and son of former Michigan QB Jason Carr, Bryce Young, son of HoF Bryant Young, and Thomas Davis Jr, whose dad played 16 seasons in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Devin Fitzgerald, son of future HoF Larry Fitzgerald, chose the Irish over Clemson, Stanford, and UCLA to become ND’s latest commit in the 2026 class. Rivals should be aware that this isn’t just cool from a headline standpoint. These kids grew up in the locker room, they know how to grind, they know what discipline is. As Marcus Freeman told On3’s JD PicKell, “I think a lot of those guys that have played in college and played in the NFL understand the value of this university, not only its football program, but the network and the people that you’re in contact with every day here at a place like this.” And that’s perhaps what these NFL dads are sold on. And maybe another factor is his front office rebuild.

Marcus Freeman’s bold front office reset

Marcus Freeman really deserves credit for not just reloading the recruiting office but for rebuilding it. He went all-in on a pro-style model. Hiring former Detroit Lions staffer Mike Martin to replace Chad Bowden as GM was gutsy. The guy came straight from the NFL with no CFB hand-holding. Then came Carter Auman, a recruiting director still in his early 20s. Youth and innovation now define ND’s war room. It took a beat to click, but it’s working.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, Notre Dame ranks 4th nationally in the 2026 recruiting class with 24 commits, including 5-star EDGE Rodney Dunham. Compare that to their rival’s No. 1 class. USC has more commits (31), but arguably fewer difference-makers. And that’s a difference right there. Marcus Freeman is stacking future starters and he’s doing it by thinking like a GM, not just a head coach. He’s blending NFL pedigree with modern recruiting smarts. The Irish haven’t recruited like this since the Lou Holtz era.

Rivals, beware, Notre Dame is stacking the deck, and it’s loaded with NFL DNA. Marcus Freeman’s building a brand. And if you’re Michigan, Ohio State, USC, or anyone else on the Irish schedule, you better view the Irish as a formidable opponent in the years to come.