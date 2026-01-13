Marcus Freeman Learns His Fate as Courts Pass Judgement on Altercation With Wrestling Coach

A recent controversy threatened to derail Notre Dame’s offseason, but head coach Marcus Freeman has received a significant update regarding a battery complaint filed against him. While there are different angles to the battery complaint the head coach is dealing with, the problem has now seen an important development.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office will not charge Freeman with battery, much to the relief of Notre Dame football. The allegations were first levied by high school wrestling coach Chris Fleeger, who told the police Freeman gave him a “two-handed push.” But according to the video evidence, the police found no such move.

“Based on a review of all evidence, the State would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime occurred,” the prosecutor’s office wrote in its statement. “While the evidence suggests that a touching may have occurred, an inadvertent touching is not sufficient.”

According to video evidence reviewed by the court, the incident does not seem as exaggerated as reported. Marcus Freeman’s right arm was not visible in the video, and his left hand remained in his pocket. That essentially debunks the notion that Freeman shoved Fleeger with both his hands, which was something he was adamant about.

The altercation seems to be rooted in something that transpired between Fleeger, Freeman, and his son, Vinny at the latter’s high school wrestling competition. Notre Dame’s official statement claimed that the younger Freeman was allegedly “verbally accosted during and after his match,” which he lost. Marcus and Joanna stepped in and left soon after. According to the interview Freeman gave to the police, he had asked Fleeger to “stop talking about his son to other wrestlers.” It is unclear if Marcus Freeman has any plans to pursue his side of the story in court.

Witnesses also say that no physical altercation ensued between Fleeger and the Ohio-born head coach, but words were definitely exchanged. The police spoke to an off-duty law enforcement officer present at the event, who claimed that whatever happened was at best a “nudge or a brush.” Employees of the Mishawaka High School also confirm a similar theory. Notre Dame football, however, was always confident about its star football coach.

The court found inconsistencies in Chris Fleeger’s testimony

Notably, it is Fleeger who advances towards the family. The incident was over almost as soon as it started, failing to meet the legal definition of battery, a Class B misdemeanor. Notre Dame continued to back Freeman throughout this drama and was confident that evidence would exonerate him. Investigation revealed information that corroborated this claim.

“The head and body movements of both the Complainant and Mr. Freeman do not support the supposition that any violent physical contact occurred,” the prosecutor’s statement read.

This also refuted Fleeger’s claim of the shove being so strong that he “stumbled backwards.” However, two acquaintances of Fleeger echoed that he was pushed backward by Freeman.

The controversy comes at a troubling time for the Freeman family. Marcus announced his return to Notre Dame while being chased by NFL teams. But the media buzz that this fiasco has generated has become unbearable now. Thankfully, Freeman and Co. can officially move on from this troubling time and focus on the task ahead.