Marcus Freeman Makes All-or-Nothing Announcement for Notre Dame QB After Big Roster Update

It’s no secret that Marcus Freeman is feeling the heat this offseason as Notre Dame braces for a brutal opener against Miami. The pressure’s palpable. Freeman’s been pushing through public scrutiny and internal stress to decide on a leader for a team with playoff ambitions. Anyone following the Irish knows a championship run demands clarity at quarterback, and with Week 1 looming against the 10th-ranked Hurricanes, the margin for error has officially vanished. Earlier favorites have come and gone, but the QB1 job has boiled down to a two-way fight, and Freeman’s clock is ticking.

That battle? Dead even. CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey both entered camp grinding for the starting spot, neck and neck in drills and scrimmages. Despite Carr’s top-70 recruiting pedigree and Minchey’s live-arm athleticism, no one, including Freeman, can call a winner yet. Carr’s field vision and reputation have him ahead in fan polls, but Minchey’s rush ability keeps the gap tight. There’s real talk on the beat about a possible two-QB rotation, especially against an aggressive Miami defense, but Freeman has repeatedly stressed that he wants “one guy” to step up and claim it, and not just for Week 1, but for the long haul.

Tyler Horka summed up Freeman’s approach perfectly in his tweet. “Marcus Freeman more or less said Notre Dame doesn’t have intent to rotate quarterbacks. The Irish are more keen on choosing a QB1 and really investing in whoever that is, hopefully all season long.” OC Mike Denbrock echoed that need for stability, explaining, “We want to have some continuity to what we’re doing.” After a camp full of tense reps and split decision-making, Freeman’s announcement changes the narrative that there may have been an option to rotate Carr and Minchey, but the Irish staff is doubling down on a true QB1. The player who emerges knows he’s the focal point of Notre Dame’s identity for 2025.

So who’s got the edge? Minchey brings athleticism, a strong arm, and proven playmaking and rushing ability. He has a quick release and can torch defenses with designed runs. He’s matured quickly at Notre Dame, showing dual-threat ability and improvisational talent in spring practice. CJ Carr, meanwhile, is hailed for elite mechanics, deep football IQ, and the accuracy Notre Dame hasn’t seen since Jimmy Clausen. He distributes the ball quickly, makes smart reads, and keeps his composure under pressure, elevating the play for everyone around him. Either of them could fit Mike Denbrock’s offense, but only one will get the keys.

Freeman’s all-in stance feels right. Notre Dame has seen the drama of lost seasons, but this time, it’s about finding one voice to follow through the fire. Whether it’s CJ Carr’s surgical touch or Kenny Minchey’s dynamism, the Irish will be stronger if Freeman sticks to his gut and picks a leader to rally the offense. With a loaded schedule and playoff dreams in reach, continuity trumps indecision. For Notre Dame, and for Marcus Freeman, this year’s QB decision might spell the difference between another near-miss and a team truly ready for greatness.

Jason Onye’s remarkable comeback

Jason Onye’s story at Notre Dame is quickly becoming one of the most inspiring narratives in college football this camp. The defensive tackle missed most of last season after stepping away from the team in October to focus on his mental health, a decision supported by Marcus Freeman and the coaching staff. Freeman described Onye’s situation as a “mental health injury,” and defensive line coach Al Washington remarked, “I can’t express how proud I am of that kid… Jason’s transformation is emblematic of Notre Dame’s values. It’s a comprehensive approach, and there’s genuine care here.” During his time away, Onye stayed on top of his academic responsibilities with the help and support of his coaches and teammates, keeping himself mentally and physically prepared for his return.

Tyler Horka summed up Jason Onye’s ascent at camp with Freeman’s powerful words. He posted, “Marcus Freeman says Jason Onye has had the best camp of his Notre Dame career. That’s after missing most of last season to handle a mental health concern. “I know he’s going to do great things for us in football … but the story should be about how he overcame adversity.”

Onye’s resilience and maturity after such a difficult period have genuinely moved those around him. Coaches often highlight how Onye’s comeback embodies the spirit of the team. Teammates, too, have spoken about his leadership and the encouragement he continued to offer, even during his absence. As the Irish set their sights on a high-stakes season, Onye’s story is a testament to what personal resilience and community support can do, a real example of overcoming adversity in college sports.