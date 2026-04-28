Marcus Freeman Makes Move for 16-YO QB Already Mentored by Active NFL Veteran

When a 16-year-old already feels like a finished product, you don’t wait your turn in line. That’s why Marcus Freeman is moving early. After all, this is a kid who picked up his first scholarship offer from Miami at 12. Fast forward a few years, and the hype multiplied.

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The hype has multiplied in recent years, with ESPN tagging Neimann Lawrence as the No. 1 player in his age group and On3 listing him as a top-100 prospect for 2028, culminating in an invitation to the 2028 Navy All-American Game and even triple NIL deals. Notre Dame has now pushed itself into the P4 competition for the interest of the 2028 QB who already carries the resume of a seasoned blue-chip recruit.

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On April 27, Neimann Lawrence announced an offer from Marcus Freeman and the Irish. The relationship didn’t just pop up overnight. Neimann Lawrence has already been to South Bend twice, most recently in late March, and that second visit hit home.

“Notre Dame was great,” he said afterward. “Getting back to South Bend for the second time was definitely fun… Notre Dame made a big jump with this visit. They’re definitely one of the top schools to look out for.”

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Right now, Rivals slots him as the No. 5 QB and No. 40 overall player nationally in his class. As a sophomore at Miami Northwestern, Neimann Lawrence threw for 1,971 yards, 32 touchdowns, and just one interception. It’s no surprise Notre Dame faces a recruiting battle against a slate of powerhouse programs, including his hometown Miami Hurricanes, Big Ten giants Ohio State and Michigan, and the ever-present Texas Longhorns.

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“Development is a big part of where I’ll make my decision to go play,” he said. “For me, I want to know how many transfer quarterbacks a school has taken in the past five years. That’s an important question I like to ask just to see where a program is in that aspect.”

Perhaps that’s him saying that recruiting him makes no sense if they’re planning to replace him. And it’s clear where this confidence comes from. Back in Liberty City, when Neimann Lawrence was just 3-7 years old, they called him “The Big Show.” He was a chunky kid bouncing between RB, DE, and WR at Gwen Cherry Park. Now, he’s 6’2, 200 pounds, still big for his age. And while the nickname is gone, the presence wasn’t lost.

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Neimann Lawrence has an NFL veteran coach

After the 2024 season, Neimann Lawrence moved on from Ransom Everglades to Miami Northwestern. The school was fresh off a state title and now coached by NFL Pro Bowler Teddy Bridgewater, who calls him a “sponge.”

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“He’s on my hip when he’s not in the huddle, and when he takes his reps, he’s looking back, taking coaching,” he said. “When I was 15 years old, I was still playing at the park. He knocks it out of the park. I couldn’t compare to him when it comes to how accurate he is right now and his arm strength. I was still trying to play wide receiver at his age.”

On top of that, Neimann Lawrence’s Week 3 7-on-7 tape with South Florida Express makes his case even stronger. In just five games, he finished with a 77.5% completion rate with 850 yards, and 19 touchdowns. Even so, he’s not starting yet as he’s expected to stay behind senior QB Leon Strawder. But for him, it’s part of the plan.

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“I’ve never been the kind of guy to run away from competition,” he said. “I know what I’m capable of, and I know what I can do. Being in competition can make you a better player… Facing a little adversity is kind of what I needed.”

After a 10-2 season that saw them fall out of the CFP, Marcus Freeman is betting on this talent. Neimann Lawrence might be four years away from signing day, but recruits like him get taken early.