Marcus Freeman Makes Notre Dame Message Public After Putting End to NFL Rumors

Marcus Freeman’s loyalty to Notre Dame appears unshakeable. The Fighting Irish head coach has repeatedly shut down NFL rumors and the possibility of his departure from South Bend. But this time, Freeman delivered a clear message to the Notre Dame nation that he’s not only loyal to the football program after he was seen cheering for the women’s basketball team.

“Second time this week, Marcus Freeman came out to support the basketball programs. He’s wearing a ‘Cheer Her Name’ hoodie, a campaign celebrating 50 years of female athletics at ND,” sports reporter Talia Baia confirmed on Thursday.

Freeman wearing that hoodie made the message clear: it’s not just about football. Notre Dame’s athletic department continues to grow across all sports, including women’s basketball, soccer, and volleyball, positioning ND as a global brand for the future.

As the 2025–26 school year marks 50 years of women’s varsity athletics at Notre Dame, the hoodie Freeman was seen wearing is more than merch; it’s a statement. Women arrived on campus in 1972, while tennis followed in 1976 as the first women’s varsity sport. Since then, excellence has been the standard. They made deep postseason runs and won national titles year after year.

Now, Cheer Her Name honors the women who built that legacy and celebrates how far ND women’s athletics and the university itself have come.

Although Marcus Freeman was in attendance to support Notre Dame for a Top-25 clash between Louisville and the Irish, it wasn’t his first courtside appearance this season. Just a few days ago, he had attended a men’s basketball game against Miami after being cleared of battery charges tied to the Chris Fleeger incident.

But on a day honoring the university’s women’s athletics, Freeman wasn’t alone. Notre Dame’s recent addition, Alabama transfer Keon Keeley, was also present in support. Although Notre Dame fans showed up, the result didn’t go their way in a 79–66 loss to Louisville.

Losses always sting. A victory would have made the day even more special for Notre Dame’s women’s basketball team. Still, defeat can sharpen focus, fuel hunger, and raise the standard for the next challenge.

Freeman reinforced the message: his commitment isn’t just to football, but to Notre Dame as a whole. This proves that his focus lies with the Fighting Irish.

Freeman has maintained that those conversations were a learning tool, not a ticket out. After a 2024 season in which he led ND to a school-record 14 wins and a national title appearance, earning multiple Coach of the Year honors, 2025’s 10-2 snub fueled resolve.

Still, Freeman has now put the rumors to rest, firmly stating his intention to remain at Notre Dame.

Marcus Freeman isn’t going anywhere

Marcus Freeman’s name has been everywhere with NFL rumors. Then, questions about playoff criteria and outside noise followed him all season. But none of it moved the needle.

“I’m the head coach at Notre Dame,” said Freeman. “NFL interest is a reflection of team success. I don’t control the noise—but I know where my focus is.”

That focus never wavered, and he’s looking forward, with one phrase guiding everything: leave no doubt.

Obviously, this season, Notre Dame finished 10–2 with no CFP bid and no bowl appearance. The sting still lingers, but it hasn’t distracted the head coach.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure we leave no doubt,” stated Freeman. “Moving forward, we can’t blame it on somebody else.”

While accountability starts at the top, Freeman has treated NFL interest as a learning tool. The potential is there; now it just needs a stage to show it.

At 40, he owns a 43–12 record in his four seasons with the Fighting Irish, highlighted by a national championship appearance. As Marcus Freeman stays put at Notre Dame, redemption awaits in the 2026 season. So, the rumors can officially take a backseat.