Marcus Freeman Makes Quintuple Move After Notre Dame Loses 4-Star to B1G Juggernaut

It’s a fine evening in Williamson County. We are in Liberty Hill High School’s gym, which is packed with students and reporters. The reason? At the center sits 4-star defensive lineman Alister Vallejo, with three caps in front of him—Wolverines, Jayhawks, and Fighting Irish. Vallejo shoots his hand over the table and, in one swift motion, picks up a cap and places it on his head. The cap read “Michigan Wolverines.” Seconds later, a flag with an “M” swoops down the hallway, and in less than 24 hours, Michigan jumps from No. 47 to No. 31 in the nationally ranked 2026 class. This must have hurt Marcus Freeman.

But while Marcus Freeman would’ve loved to add someone of Vallejo’s caliber to the Fighting Irish, he is not one to dwell on missed opportunities. The Fighting Irish are already ranked 5th nationally for the 2026 class, and they show no signs of stopping. After losing Vallejo to Michigan, Notre Dame appears to be making moves on five fronts simultaneously. If these efforts bear fruit, the No. 1 spot might just be within reach for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame will host their remaining top target this week, and first on their list is Joey O’Brien. According to 247Sports, Joey is a 5-star recruit and ranked as the No. 4 safety in the ‘26 class. The Irish are expected to be the favorites for O’Brien, but they face competition from powerhouses like Clemson, Oregon, and Penn State. Adding Joey to an already star-studded ‘26 class at Notre Dame would be phenomenal.

Another prospect the Fighting Irish are eyeing is Kaydon Finley. This 4-star wide receiver is described as a “massively productive receiver with a solid, sturdy build in the 6-foot, 200-pound range and gifted with big hands” by Gabe Brooks of 247Sports. The Aggies, Longhorns, UCLA, and Arizona State are competing with Notre Dame for Kaydon. However, Irish wide receiver coach Mike Brown has frequently visited Kaydon, and South Bend is still his preferred destination.

via Imago Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

4-star tight end Evan Jacobson is another prime target for the Fighting Irish. Jacobson comes from Iowa, and he is the No. 1-ranked player from his state, according to 247Sports. Evan recently canceled his Auburn and Florida State visits and has moved up his South Bend visit to this weekend. He previously visited South Bend in April, after which he said, “It was an amazing visit. It was extremely beneficial. I left with no questions unanswered and learned so much about everything Notre Dame has to offer.”

Another 3-star safety, Nick Reddish, is on his official visit to South Bend, which will conclude on June 15th. Ranked 17th in safety, Nick has impressed Indiana, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech with his talent. In Nick’s case, Virginia could have an upper edge, particularly because his brothers are already there. Quentin and Joseph already play for the Hokies, and Virginia would be eyeing to complete the trifecta. Freeman has his work cut out for him as well.

Despite the high possibility, only time will tell if these prospects commit to Notre Dame. Meanwhile, the Wolverines are sticking to their usual timeline for commitments. It’s the middle of June, and they still have only nine commitments from the ‘26 class. However, it is a known fact that the Wolves are late but lethal. Just two additions in the last week significantly boosted their firepower.

Michigan’s Late Power Surge

While Marcus Freeman is filling Notre Dame’s roster with 16 commitments from the 2026 class, Michigan remained at 7 commitments until this past week. However, just this week, the Wolverines bolstered their roster by adding 2 talented recruits, one of whom is, of course, Alister Vallejo.

Alister Vallejo is a defensive lineman from Liberty High, ranked 204th nationally according to 247Sports. Vallejo posted impressive statistics throughout his high school career, recording 116 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 18 sacks over just two seasons. He also earned the 2024 Liberty Hill Defensive Lineman of the Year award, was named to the 1st Team All-County, and made the 1st Team All-Conference in 2024.

But that’s not all. Michigan’s ‘26 defensive line features another fiery athlete who chose them over Notre Dame: McHale Blade. Blade announced his commitment to Michigan in a rather humorous way. On his X account posted a GIF of Wesley Snipes’ movie “Blade” with the caption #GoBlue. McHale Blade is a 4-star defensive edge, ranked 21st in his position according to 247Sports. With Blade, Michigan adds yet another top 200 player in the 2026 class. Late to the hunt? Always, but when the Wolverines pounce, it’s with deadly precision.