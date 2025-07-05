Marcus Freeman Matching Notre Dame Feat Not Done Since The Legendary Lou Holtz

Every fall, Notre Dame finds itself in the national spotlight. But this year, the buzz around South Bend feels different. And the hype is built on cold, hard evidence. The 2025 Fighting Irish are sacked top to bottom, boasting towering athletes and electric playmakers in the squad. And at the centre of this powerhouse stands HC Marcus Freeman. The HC’s relentless recruiting eye is pulling the Irish back towards heights they haven’t seen since the glory days of the ‘90s.

Who can forget that legendary Lou Holtz era of the late ‘90s? Their last college football title also came under Holtz in 1988, where they defeated Virginia (34-21), and it remains Notre Dame’s most recent undefeated season and national championship. And now it’s Freeman’s time to replicate that with one of the best rosters in Notre Dame’s history.

Bryan Driskell of Irish Breakdown recently appeared in an episode of Crain & Company and summed it up perfectly that Notre Dame is heading into the upcoming season with one of the best running backs, Jeremiah Love, and the best cornerback, Leonard Moore, in the entire nation. “When was the last time that Notre Dame went into a season with arguably the best running back and cornerback in college football?” Driskell asked. “It’s since Lou Holtz was at Notre Dame. I mean, you’ve got to go back to what ’92 when it was like Jerome Bettis, Reggie Brooks, Tom Carter.”

At running back, the Irish bring back one of the nation’s most productive duos: Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, who combined for 1,871 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Love, in particular, is a tackle-breaking machine trailing only Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty (now in the Las Vegas Raiders) and Miami’s Damien Martinez (now in Seattle Seahawks) in yards after contact among FBS backs in 2024. CB Leonard Moore also did 48 total tackles (combined, solo and assisted.) These players will be the ones to watch out for in the upcoming season of college football.

Freeman knows that it’s not just about the offense or a quarterback. He has always focused on building a strong defensive room for Notre Dame ever since he joined the program. “What Marcus Freeman has done, and it really started in 2021 when he was the defensive coordinator. That’s why I think the defense is a little bit ahead of the offense.” Driskell said.

Still, that doesn’t mean the offense is lagging. Freshman quarterback CJ Carr, a top-40 recruit and No. 2 pocket passer in the 2024 class, turned heads in spring camp. His intelligence, strong arm, and composure earned the trust of the coaching staff. But it’s not about just having stars, it’s about the roster stacked with players who are ready to step in at any time when the situation demands.

Marcus Freeman’s 2021 Blueprint Is Finally Paying Off on the Field

The shift in Notre Dame’s defense didn’t happen overnight. As Driskell mentioned, back in 2021, when Freeman was the Irish’s defensive coordinator, he was the one who brought players like Benjamin Morrison, Josh Burnham, and Jaylen Sneed. Apart from Morrison, both Burnham and Sneed are still on the Notre Dame roster and will be seen leading the defense. “His first class as a defensive coordinator was Benjamin Morrison, Jaylen Sneed, and Josh Burnham, and guys who were juniors last year. So, you started to see that impact, but it’s been a focal point. It’s like, look, we need to get longer. We need to get faster. And it’s everywhere.” Driskell said.

Driskell also talked about why Notre Dame is looking dangerous for the upcoming season, shining light on the depth in their RB room. “Notre Dame goes into the year where if Jeremiah Love goes down, that’s still a top three to five running back room. I mean, Jadarian Price is a thousand yards back for Notre Dame if it wasn’t for the presence of Jeremiah Love.”

With a strong defensive lineup, it’s safe to say that Freeman is ready to bring back the Lou Holtz era. And with that, there are also very high chances of Notre Dame breaking its more than three-decade drought of the national championship.