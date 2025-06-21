Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame Makes Move on CJ Carr’s Successor Amid 4-Star QB’s Strong Pitch

As programs in college football scramble to adjust to the ever-evolving recruiting dynamics, Notre Dame is already thinking three steps ahead. The summer camp tour, such as the Irish Invasion, is a critical factor in evaluating and recruiting top high school talent. This season, Notre Dame’s coaching staff is intent on securing a top quarterback for the 2027 cycle. Especially in North Carolina, where they’ve given scholarships to incoming juniors, including top-100 signees such as edge rusher Rashad Streets and cornerback Xavier Hasan. But the one position that remains the centerpiece of every class is the quarterback, and Notre Dame isn’t sleeping on it.

With CJ Carr, a top 2024 recruit, set to direct from quarterback, Notre Dame is looking ahead. Along comes Peyton Houston, the up-and-coming junior quarterback who recently garnered an offer from the Irish for the 2027 class. Houston, rated No. 8 QB nationally as per On3, possesses a strong arm and leadership ability, which makes him a talented candidate for the 2027 class, and Notre Dame wants to get this prospect on board before the competition becomes fierce.

Houston took to X to show his gratitude for the Fighting Irish. He wrote, “Proverbs 22:4 -By humility and the fear of the Lord are riches, honor, and life. Thank you, Coach @Marcus_Freeman1, @MikeDenbrock, @GinoGuidugli, and the @NDFootball Family for the offer.” The quest for the next great quarterback at Notre Dame has always been a tale of patience, persistence, and a little bit of southern hospitality. This weekend, the Irish did make their move for the future. For Houston, the invitation wasn’t entirely out of the blue—Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli had frequently visited Louisiana over the last two spring breaks, observing Houston toss the football and secretly placing him toward the top of the Irish’s big board for months.

Houston, following his initial stint at Calvary Baptist, moved on to Evangel Christian Academy and soon became the pulse of the team. In an interview with the Advocate, Evangel coach Denny Duron said, “This young man is so extraordinary in every way…He fits our culture perfectly, and of course, he is extremely talented.” In the Academy, he notched 4,480 passing yards on 38 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions, while throwing 70% of his passes. Additionally, he rushed for 690 yards and 7 touchdowns. On April 4th, Houston went to South Bend for the first time, getting a feel for the atmosphere and departing with a lasting impression of Notre Dame’s program and campus.

But the Irish are not the only team pursuing him. As a visitor, he has since visited Texas, USC, Penn State, Georgia, and Oklahoma. Houston and his father are taking notes along the way, determined to get the best fit for his skills and future. For the moment, Houston is taking the ride, allowing his recruitment to happen on its timeline, and Notre Dame faithful are crossing their fingers that when it finally does settle, he’ll be sporting the gold helmet in upcoming Saturdays.

Keegan Croucher catches Notre Dame’s eye

As Notre Dame has its quarterback of the future squarely in mind, the tale doesn’t stop with Peyton Houston. Get to know Keegan Croucher, the 6’4″, 200-pound gunslinger from Connecticut who’s lit up camps and impressed coaches everywhere this summer with rave reviews. Croucher is a multi-sport phenom with a cannon for an arm, something he developed on the baseball field and running up impressive scores on the basketball court.

Croucher’s Notre Dame experience began with a trip in April, but the turning point occurred when he went back to South Bend to throw for head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli. “I threw really well at camp, spending time with Coach Guidugli and Coach Denbrock was really cool. I did well. The whole day was really good.”

While Croucher hasn’t yet received an official offer from Notre Dame, he has made it rather obvious that if the Irish make their move, they will automatically land in his top tier. “If they do offer me, it’d definitely be in my top schools. I’m not sure yet, but sooner or later I’ll start to narrow down some schools, and if Notre Dame does, I think they’ll be making that list,” said Croucher. But the competition is keen. Croucher already has offers in hand from Penn State, Oregon, and a whole bunch of other blue-chip programs. He also has visited several Big Ten schools, and each visit has served to heighten his profile.