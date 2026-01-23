Marcus Freeman & Notre Dame Receive Huge Announcement on Friday

Marcus Freeman made sure to express his disappointment with Notre Dame’s playoff failure in 2025. But looking at what the 2026 season has in store, Freeman and the Fighting Irish have something to cheer about.

The College Football Playoff management committee is expected to stick to the 12-team format for the 2026 season, On3 reported. This comes after years’ worth of CFB personnel expressing their desire to expand the format to 16 teams. This means that Notre Dame will be granted a spot in the 12-team bracket if it finishes within the top 12 in the final CFP ranking of the 2026 season.

This is by way of the 2024 Memorandum of Understanding signed between conference commissioners and Notre Dame, which also guarantees that automatic bids will go to the conference champions, no matter where they rank. Had the bracket been expanded to 14 teams, Notre Dame would have had to rank No. 13 or higher.

This is a developing story.