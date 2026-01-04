Marcus Freeman & Notre Dame’s Attempt to Land 3,611-Yard QB Faces Quadruple Hurdle – Report

Essentials Inside The Story A standout FCS QB has entered the portal.

Notre Dame wants to add him for roster depth to accompany CJ Carr in the QB room.

However, four other FBS teams are also lining up to secure his commitment.

Notre Dame’s search for depth in the QB room seems to have landed at Braden Atkinson, whom his Mercer head coach Mike Jacobs once described as “a young kid that was wise beyond his years.” However, since his decision to move to the portal, the QB is gaining interest. With how things are panning out, Marcus Freeman may have to win the commitment over four other programs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Atkinson was one of the biggest surprises in the FCS this season. He threw 3,611 yards and had 34 touchdowns while completing 66% of his passes. And it’s not just the numbers but the accolades he earned, too—he won the Jerry Rice Award. To win an award for the most outstanding freshman in FCS as a first-year starter is no joke.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Atkinson is receiving interest from four other teams—Baylor, Syracuse, Boston College, and Cal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the Notre Dame interest is a standout. The Fighting Irish don’t really have a pressing need for a quarterback. They have CJ Carr, who is the confirmed starter for the team in 2026 after a great season where he threw for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. But the appeal is still clear.

They get a player who brings experience, efficiency, and multiple years of eligibility into the 2026 season. With Carr there, Atkinson would be competing for the long-term position rather than a guaranteed starting role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next, you have Baylor, which enters the picture after a 5-7 season. They come with their quarterback room in transition. Sawyer Robertson is poised for the NFL Draft, and Walker White is entering the transfer portal. The Bears are looking for someone experienced, and Atkinson fits their room perfectly.

In the ACC, Syracuse is prepping for next season with Steve Angeli as their starter, but they are open to adding a reliable backup. Boston College, meanwhile, is also losing Grayson James to graduation and Dylan Lonergan to the portal, so they have space for Atkinson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Cal is also in the mix, although the situation is a little more defined here. Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele has already highlighted his intent to return for the 2026 season. This means Atkinson would be joining a room with an established starter as Josh Lupoi begins his first year as head coach. So every school offers something different to Atkinson.

That’s the challenge for Notre Dame, and it’s already bad because they have lost someone already.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame lose another QB depth

The transfer portal is in full swing, and like every other winter, this time too, it’s twice the movement and three times the noise. Thousands of Division I players are testing the market during the 15-day transfer window. While the group of five and middle-tier power four tend to take big hits, now even the playoff regulars are not immune anymore.

Ask Marcus Freeman!

Because, as they gear up for another College Football Playoff run in 2026, they have lost a piece of quarterback depth. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Rezac, who had been waiting for his turn in South Bend, has decided to go in search of a clearer path to playing time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rezac is headed to FCS—South Dakota State, one of the true power programs at that level. The Jackrabbits have been the gold standard of the FCS recently, winning the national championship in both 2022 and 2023, and sit at the top of the sport.

For Rezac, the moves make sense, as he can reset his career and push for a starring role. But even then, it won’t be without competition, given South Dakota State already has a proven signal caller in Chase Mason. He threw for 2,005 yards with 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions before the team’s playoff run ended in the second round against Montana.