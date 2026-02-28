Marcus Freeman Prodigy, Hailed Future POTUS at Notre Dame, Opens Up on Post-NFL Plans

NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Navy Vs Notre Dame NOV 08 November 08, 2025: Notre Dame offensive lineman Aamil Wagner 59 during NCAA football game action between the Navy Midshipmen and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM Credit Image: Â John Mersits/Cal Media South Bend Indiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_650.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree440734

The NFL Combine this year is hosting the future stars of the league but could also potentially be witnessing a future lawmaker. In the eyes of Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua, star offensive lineman Aamil Wagner has the potential to reach the White House. Here’s what the latter had to say.

“I heard that, and it’s awesome,” Wagner said at the Combine on February 28. “I think right now my focus is on football. I’m a football player at heart. I want to play as long as possible, but maybe down the road I’ll be a politician.”

Wagner has already built a name for himself as a football player. Along with Jeremiyah Love in 2025, he was the only returning offensive starter from 2024. The OT also put forward a much better performance this year, allowing only 7 QB pressures and 1 sack. Off the field, however, Wagner is one of the most impactful Fighting Irish the school has ever seen.

Wagner’s impact extends far beyond the gridiron. As the chapter president of Uplifting Athletes, he spearheads support for families battling rare diseases and dedicates time to local programs for seniors and the homeless, showcasing a commitment to service that defines his character.

Wagner has also received a series of honors recognizing his social work. He was a finalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award, a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, and also made the 2025 All-State AFCA Good Works Team.

A future president will always have their admirers who have seen them up close. One of them is Bevacqua himself, but the Notre Dame team is also witness to his selfless nature. Fellow OL Guerby Lambert spoke highly of Aamil Wagner’s dedication to serving.

“Whenever there’s an opportunity to serve the community, instead of saying, ‘I’m gonna go do this. You should come with me.’ he’s always like, ‘Let’s go do this. Let’s do that.’ He’s very inclusive in that aspect, and he’s always trying to find ways just to make the room better, football players as well as better people.”

While his extensive community service has earned him presidential comparisons, Wagner’s immediate focus remains squarely on the NFL, where his on-field performance presents a different kind of evaluation for scouts

What could Aamil Wagner’s future look like?

NFL.com graded him 5.68 as a draft prospect, which projects him as a candidate for the bottom of the roster or practice squad. Analyst Lance Zierlein projects him as a late pick, partly because Wagner’s athleticism doesn’t meet the mark. However, his contributions to the Notre Dame offensive line are extremely good attributes. He was part of a unit that featured in the National Championship in 2024 and allowed only 12 sacks in 2025.

Wagner has been linked to the Giants and Steelers in the past. He seems to fit the former better, as a partner with Andrew Thomas on right tackle. The OT can also be a great addition for Pittsburgh, since the offensive line is in worse shape. The team needs a talented left tackle, and Wagner could be a productive addition. At 6’5” and 302 lbs, he has the frame needed for an NFL offensive lineman. But with some more muscle and development, Wagner could become a reliable starter in the league.

Regardless of how he fares in the league, there are so many people who are ready to support Aamil Wagner because of the work he has done as a community leader. If he decides to put his name on the ballot, he is sure to see great results at the polls.