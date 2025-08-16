Marcus Freeman Pushed Into Making a QB Choice as Miami Insider Names Who They Fear

After Riley Leonard left for the NFL and Steve Angeli’s exit from Notre Dame, redshirt freshman CJ Carr and redshirt sophomore Kenny Minchey have been competing for the QB1 position. The situation becomes even more tense as Notre Dame’s August 31 clash against Miami inches closer. While On3 national college football reporter Pete Nakos shared on Wednesday that Minchey has an edge over Carr, the program has yet to have two more scrimmages. And so, it won’t be fair to count out Carr.

Regarded as one of the top pocket passing QBs in the 2024 class, Carr was a three-year starter at Saline (Mich). In his senior season, he threw for 2,754 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He led the Hornets to a 9-2 record. Carr believes his football IQ is his biggest strength, and owing to that, he focuses on understanding where to go with the ball, what the defense is doing, and his relationship with his teammates. And fans sense this.

So, on August 12, when ‘One Foot Down‘ conducted a survey asking, “Who should be Notre Dame’s starting QB?” the results were in Carr’s favor. 76% fans voted for Carr, and only 24% chose Minchey.

After all, significant tape for either of the two QBs isn't available.

First-team reps have been important for the QB this fall because he did not receive those types of reps during his true freshman campaign. If anything, he played in only one game (four snaps). But what motivates him right now is the fact that the Miami game is close. “Just wanting to be great and wanting to win here and wanting to win this battle and then beat Miami are the main things driving me,” Carr said. But here’s the thing:

Minchey’s athleticism would make him a much difficult opponent for Miami to face. He could pose a threat in the deep zone, opined reporter and Miami insider Luke Chaney. However, it doesn’t end here. There is “absolutely no reason why Kenny can’t be the starter,” said offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock at the beginning of fall camp.

In addition to Pete Nakos, reporter Matt Zenitz opined earlier this week: “It’s starting to look like another quarterback — redshirt sophomore Kenny Minchey — could end up winning the job.” While Notre Dame fans are firmly committed to CJ Carr, Kenny Minchey’s flexibility and potential as a dual-threat have raised the bar higher.

Under the lights, QB uncertainty clouds the Irish

When Notre Dame and Miami get together, history only adds fuel to the flames. Even if the rivalry has faded a bit, the wounds and bragging rights from the famous ‘Catholics vs. Convicts’ game in 1988 still remain, making it one of college football’s iconic games. The Irish haven’t won in Miami since 1977. So when they take the field on August 31 at Hard Rock Stadium, their goal will not only be to start the season strong but also to rewrite some terrible history.

Miami will start Carson Beck as quarterback, so there is no mystery there. With Beck now in charge, Miami fans would not mind seeing a follow-up to the team’s thrashing of Notre Dame in 2017. He brings the kind of expertise and polish that Notre Dame’s young QBs can’t match. Beck enters a matchup that already favors Miami at home.

The real question is how much Notre Dame’s QB uncertainty will matter under the lights in Miami. As Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr continue to battle for the start, the Irish enter the first game lacking the certainty that their opponent, Carson Beck, already possesses. In a game where mistakes are amplified, especially when facing a defense that will thrive on the home crowd, that uncertainty could make a huge difference. The one bit of relief? Their running back room is all set with Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price ready to carry the load.