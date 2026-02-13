Marcus Freeman Receives Big Update on 4-Star QB Torn Between Five Powerhouse Programs

For Marcus Freeman, the pursuit of 4-star Vero Beach standout QB Wonderful Champ Monds IV just became a high-stakes, five-way dogfight. While Notre Dame secured a coveted spot on the 2027 prospect’s short list, they are now staring down four other college football giants, all vying for the same prize. Monds is planning to set up spring visits with all of them. But fortunately for Freeman, the QB’s words do signal he’s got a solid chance.

Marcus Freeman faces competition from OSU, Miami, Florida, and FSU. In this case, OSU’s 2024 national title win and Miami’s 2025 national title game appearance, along with the other two schools’ in-state status, could tempt the QB. But Notre Dame’s interest in him could be the difference-maker. For Freeman’s squad, Champ Monds is the only 2027 QB to whom they extended an offer last month.

“I’ve built a great relationship with Coach Freeman, (offensive coordinator Mike) Denbrock, and (quarterbacks coach) Gino (Guidugli). I feel like they have been building something very special at ND and will continue to do so,” said Monds.

His thinking about the Fighting Irish reflects exactly what they have done in recent years. In 2025, Notre Dame was eliminated from CFP appearances, but before that season, they appeared in the national title game. But they lost. After falling short of a title, the Irish are entering the upcoming season with a clear chip on their shoulder, determined to finish the job.

Perhaps that’s why getting an offer from Notre Dame excited Monds, and he has scheduled a visit for them on April 18. An intriguing fact about Mond is that Notre Dame has one factor that already impresses the No. 11 QB in the 2027 class, via Rivals.

“What excites me is the fact that they’re such a big program with football and academics and chose to give me a chance to come to their school,” said Monds. “What makes them a potential fit is because academics is important to me and my family along with having a good football program that makes them attractive.”

With 89% of students graduating in four years, Notre Dame stands among the top 20 national universities in the US. While Notre Dame’s academic prestige is a major draw, Freeman’s staff still faces a tough battle against the powerful allure of playing closer to home. The Florida product visited the Gators in January and came away impressed.

“Florida is right up the road, and that’s always been a plus,” said Monds. “Coach Sumrall talks a lot about winning championships, and that’s one of my goals.”

Jon Sumrall’s arrival enhances the chance of the Gators having a breakout 2026 season, and that excites Monds deeply, along with the hometown winning experience. The Gators get their next shot on March 26, but Florida’s in-state rival, FSU, also got a chance to impress him when he visited them in January.

“I have two former teammates there, and I’ve built a great relationship with Coach Norvell,” mentioned Monds. “I’m also excited to see the new OC coach in person. My sister also goes to FAMU, so that’s a plus!”

With friendship and family ties, the Seminole seems to be in a good position and will host him again on March 28. Monds showcased his high ceiling with an impressive 2,234 yards as a freshman, and while his sophomore numbers were more modest at 691 yards, his raw talent has kept powerhouse programs invested in his development.

The other two on Champ Monds’ top list besides Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame

OSU and Miami both get a spring visit from Champ Monds. But Mario Cristobal could get an edge as the coach stopped to see Monds after the Hurricanes’ national title game loss. Now that seems to pay off, as the 4-star QB will be on campus on April 11. And Miami’s title appearance could be the click.

“They were just in the National Championship, and I can’t wait to see coach Cristobal and Dawson coach their guys up in person!” said Monds.

But OSU’s QB progress and Ryan Day’s goal to win a national title also play a major role in this loaded recruiting race.

“Really want to see Coach (Billy) Fess(ler) coach some more and see Julian’s (Sayin) progress. I also want to see if they’ve made any adjustments with the new OC,” added the 4-star quarterback.

He set a visit for OSU on April 4. With visits scheduled across the country, Monds’ recruitment is shaping up to be a classic battle between Notre Dame’s prestige, the appeal of championship contenders, and the powerful pull of home-state pride