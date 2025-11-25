Marcus Freeman Reveals Jeremiyah Love’s Biggest Notre Dame Sacrifice That Heisman Voters Won’t Recognise

Essentials Inside The Story Marcus Freeman's interesting takeaway of Jeremiyah Love

Jeremiyah Love, a standout running back for Notre Dame, put on a masterpiece for the Blue and Gold against the Syracuse Orange. He scored three touchdowns on eight touches, 171 yards, and a new spot in the record books. That’s a junior’s ability to convert each touch into a home run play. Still, Marcus Freeman pointed out what no one sees until they dissect films at night.

The Irish Sports Daily posted on X, “Marcus Freeman: Jeremiyah Love can score any chance he gets the ball. Legitimate threat in the pass game. Most pleased with Love’s pride in protecting the QB.”

Significantly, Marcus Freeman refused to review touchdowns. Freeman went straight to the stuff nobody tracks on a stat sheet.

“You look at Jeremiyah Love, and every time he gets the ball, he could go all the way,” Freeman said. “He’s not going to get all the carries the other running backs in the country will get, but what he does when he gets the carry is tremendous.

He doesn’t always get the ball, but he’s a legitimate threat as a running back out of the backfield,” stated Freeman about Love’s skill set on the field. With defense winning you championships, Freeman touched upon Love’s “pride he takes in protecting the quarterback.”

And that’s where Jeremiyah Love’s true story lives.

The hard work that running backs receive little credit for is pass pro. No touchdowns. No Heisman jump. It’s the part of a passing play where the back is no longer the star; instead, he acts as an additional offensive lineman, blocking a linebacker’s path to provide his quarterback a clear pocket.

“There were times in his first or second year, if it was a passing situation we might put someone else in there,” Freeman said. “There’s never a time where we say ‘take him off the field. He tried to punish them; that’s what I respect about it. Every play he’s in there, he’s trying to do his job with physicality. He’s a true, complete running back.”

Genuine praise indeed for Love, who continues to impress fans with his all-around play.

Although pass pro won’t bring him a stiff-armed trophy, it is the main reason Notre Dame has faith in him through every setback. Freeman identifies it well. While he’s earning respect for the dirty work, the nation finally woke up to just how electric he is with the ball in his hands.

Jeremiyah Love forces his way into the Heisman race

Over the past two weeks, Jeremiyah Love’s Heisman surge has gone absolutely crazy. He was a long shot at around 20-1 a month ago. However, according to FanDuel, he is currently matched with Julian Sayin of Ohio State at 4.5-1 odds. Additionally, he might be the next great running back to shatter the quarterback monopoly.

His numbers back him: 1,306 yards, 17 touchdowns, and that Senior Day explosion that completely changed the game.

“I can’t imagine why Jeremiyah Love wouldn’t be right there with those guys,” Todd McShay said, and suddenly it feels like the rest of the country is catching up to what Notre Dame already knew. The challenge? Fernando Mendoza is the clear favorite at -125, while Sayin is not far behind. Both quarterbacks have the potential to earn votes with national TV moments.

However, upon closer examination, Love’s efficiency compares favorably with that of anyone else. Mendoza has a touchdown rate of 10.8%, Sayin’s is 8.3%, and Love’s is just 8%, all while touching the ball a lot less. Also, McShay and Steve Muench discovered this heart-stopping fact: “Every year ending in 5 since 1945… a running back has won the Heisman.”

You can almost feel Love grinning at that one.

Beyond the unusual history, Love’s argument is based on something more solid: he is now the lifeblood of a Notre Dame squad that is fighting for a playoff spot. His odds skyrocketed, dropping from 25,000 to 3,000 in just one day. Mendoza, Sayin, and Jeremiah Smith all have their arguments, but Love feels different right now.

It’s the type of late-season magic that has the power to change votes, and perhaps, just possibly, change Heisman’s past.