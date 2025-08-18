Marcus Freeman Rewards Notre Dame Star Special Privilege to Carry Family Legacy Forward

After a breakout season in 2024, finishing 14-2 with a deep run for a national championship, Notre Dame is going forward with Marcus Freeman firmly inserting his approach into the program’s psyche. He has found the balance between Notre Dame’s blue-collar mentality and a hotter style of play. Additionally, Freeman’s recruiting has reached new heights, returning contributors to carry over from that breakout season, which could mean a successful transition to the next one in 2025.

The new season is looming around, and it’s not just about who’s going to be the star this year. It means leadership. Who will take their stab to set the tone on and off the field? Who’s going to help the younger kids improve and become better? Who will help keep them grounded when they are tested by the long season? Will Freeman and this group be able to reproduce what we witnessed last year and take the next step?

And that’s where the news gets interesting. Notre Dame has announced its captains for 2025, with six players earning the nod. Among them, one name jumps out: defensive tackle Donovan Hinish. For fans who’ve followed the program closely, the surname is instantly recognizable. Donovan is the younger brother of Kurt Hinish, the relentless nose tackle who once wore the captain’s badge himself before making his way to the NFL with the Houston Texans.

This isn’t just a coincidence; it’s Marcus Freeman putting faith in a player to carry forward a family legacy. Kurt was the definition of toughness, playing in more games than any player in Notre Dame history and embodying the grind that defines the Irish. Now, Donovan takes his turn, showing that the Hinish DNA still runs strong in South Bend. Standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 275 pounds, Donovan delivered a strong performance during the 2024 season. Appearing in 13 games, he recorded 35 total tackles, including 19 solo, and contributed 4.5 sacks. Those numbers speak volumes about his abilities.

Notre Dame’s tradition of naming multiple captains is a unique wrinkle in college football. Freeman, in his fourth year at the helm, clearly trusts this crew to be the bridge between coaches and players when the season’s grind gets tough. Alongside Donovan, there are five other players in the team who also step into that responsibility.

The rest of Marcus Freeman’s leadership core

Linebacker Drayk Bowen, wide receiver Will Pauling, guard Billy Schrauth, safety Adon Shuler, and offensive tackle Aamil Wagner are the other five captains that the Fighting Irish announced. Bowen is the glue of the Irish defense. This 6-foot-2 junior from Indiana led the team in tackles last season, 78 total (40 solo) with four for loss, a sack, and three forced fumbles. He’s not just leading in stats; opponents say he leads in presence and discipline. Over on offense, Pauling, a transfer from Wisconsin, surprised everyone by earning a captain’s C in just his first year with the squad. That kind of buy-in from teammates tells a lot about how they view him, not just as game-day talent, but as someone they’d rally around.

And Notre Dame hasn’t forgotten the trenches. On the line, Billy Schrauth and Aamil Wagner take on captain duties, bringing energy and trust from the room every day. Wagner, a Huber Heights, Ohio native and former Adidas All-American, even shares a hometown connection with Coach Freeman. Adon Shuler, stepping in as safety, brings back some of that “tough Jersey kid” edge to the secondary

What does it all mean? Marcus Freeman’s leadership crew is like a Swiss Army knife, ready for anything the season throws at them. When the locker room tightens, these C’s keep the team steady. The star head coach has been very consistent since 2022 and would like to keep that consistency going. But for that, these new leaders will be playing a big role, not just for Freeman but for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.