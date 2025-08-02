Marcus Freeman’s Strange CJ Carr Call Becomes Much Clear in Notre Dame Fall Camp

The Fighting Irish find themselves at a crossroads after losing Riley Leonard. He helped lead the team to the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Now, the spotlight’s on two young guns. Both have their fans, both bring different tools to the table, and both are ready to prove they can steer this storied program back to the playoffs. Head Coach Marcus Freeman’s been pretty balanced in talking about both of these quarterbacks.

Freeman’s approach is less about naming a clear favorite and more about letting the two go head-to-head to see who truly earns the spot. He believes both CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey are running the offense productively. That speaks to why he’s been cautious about announcing a starter early. But as the season creeps closer, just about a month away now, the QB race is rounding its final bend. And naming a starter is as crucial as ever.

Let’s start with CJ Carr, who seems to have a bit of an edge in this race. “It’s every day trying to focus on you vs. you,” stated Carr. “It’s not me vs. Kenny or Kenny vs. me. I’m just trying to get better every day. I’m not focused on things you can’t control.” Carr continues to block out outside noise and focus on what matters. “Not hard,” Carr said with a smile. “You just delete Social Media and don’t look at it.” It’s about earning the starting spot by proving his consistency and playmaking ability on the field. Carr, hailed for his polished passing skills and quarterback IQ, had a rocky start in the early practices. It’s a fact highlighted by the team’s offensive coordinator, Mike Denbrock.

During the initial days of fall camp, Carr (along with Minchey) threw multiple interceptions, with some decisions labeled as “catastrophic.” Yet Denbrock praised their resiliency, emphasizing that they experience such adversity as part of the process in fall camp, where coaches test quarterbacks in tough, high-pressure situations to see who can step up. Within the program, there’s a strong belief in Carr’s abilities as a passer. Some voices suggest his throwing talents potentially put Notre Dame at a higher level offensively, especially if he can limit mistakes and fully harness the weapons on the roster. Carr’s style also contrasts with Minchey’s dual-threat capabilities. And offensive coordinator Denbrock notes that either quarterback could lead the team effectively.

He recognizes the unique opportunity of leading a Notre Dame team stacked with talent around him, and that’s where Kenny Minchey kicks in. “It’s a little different, but just looking back, high school, middle school, little league, you’re always the guy,” stated Minchey. “It’s not that much of a difference. There are higher stakes here, playing at Notre Dame.” Like Carr, Minchey also brings a dynamic dual-threat style to the table. That combined strong arm talent with the ability to make defenses respect his running game. Minchey has openly embraced the spotlight this season, boldly declaring himself the “best quarterback in the country” after a recent practice, reflecting a level of self-assurance that can be crucial in such a tight competition.

Minchey’s mobility does offer a tactical advantage, forcing defenses to adjust and offering an additional weapon via designed quarterback runs. Inside the program, coaches have noted Minchey’s calmness under pressure, describing him as steady and composed, someone who wouldn’t flinch even in tough situations. His style contrasts with Carr’s more polished pocket passing, providing Notre Dame with two distinct options shaping the team’s offensive potential. “It doesn’t really matter to me,” said Minchey. “Whenever it comes, I know the coaching staff will make a good decision.” Freeman’s outlook is optimistic, patient, and focused on growth. He highlights how this battle will bring out the best in both Carr and Minchey as they prepare for the season ahead.

Lessons from a Notre Dame legend

When it comes to learning from a true Notre Dame legend, CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey had a pretty special opportunity this summer. By working out and picking the brain of Ian Book, the Irish’s all-time winningest quarterback. The experience gave both young signal-callers a fresh perspective on what it means to lead the Fighting Irish. “Ian’s been great,” Carr stated. “He’s been in here. I listened to a podcast with him a few weeks ago, and he said Free (Marcus Freeman) told him to just come in here and try and mentor us the best he can, which is exactly what he did. He came in, and he threw with us every once in a while. He’s in there lifting, getting his work in.

One of the main takeaways for both Carr and Minchey was how Book approached the mental side of the game. Book emphasized the importance of resilience, especially when things don’t go as planned. He shared stories from his career, including the ups and downs, and how staying focused and blocking out outside noise is key to overcoming adversity. But it wasn’t just Xs and Os; he talked about commanding the huddle and earning respect.

Both Carr and Minchey learned how crucial it is to take responsibility for the offense and embody calm, steady leadership, especially when teammates look for reassurance in tough moments. He urged the QB duo to ask questions, seek details about running the offense, and soak up as much as they could from everyone around them. Technically, Book gave them advice on footwork, situational awareness, and staying locked in on fundamentals. He talked about spinning a consistent spiral. It’s the little things in practice and making quick, on-the-fly decisions. These are skills that separate a good college quarterback from a great one.