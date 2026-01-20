Marcus Freeman Trolls Pat McAfee Over “Alleged” False Accusations Troubling HC’s Family

What started as GameDay hype has quickly turned into a fun debate. College GameDay’s Pat McAfee turned the spotlight from the national title game between Indiana and Miami to Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman joking about his recent “alleged” wrestling meet fight incident. But only got Freeman to come back and steal the show.

“We don’t do any fighting…,” ESPN analyst Pat McAfee said on College GameDay, to which Marcus Freeman fired back with sarcasm, “Alleged.”

The fighting incident took place on January 3, 2026, at the wrestling tournament at the AI Smith Invitational at Mishawaka High School, where Marcus Freeman’s son Vinny was competing for Penn High School. Both Freeman and his wife, Joanna, went to support their son. But later on, another school assistant wrestling coach, Chris Fleeger, accused Freeman of shoving him during the event, which prompted a police report and an investigation.

They reviewed the gym video footage and conducted an investigation, but nothing came out as intentional or serious enough to be a crime.

(This is a developing story)