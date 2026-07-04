Marcus Freeman’s Elite Notre Dame Commit Declares Recruiting War on Four P4 Schools: “We’re Gonna Get Your Favorite Player”

Notre Dame has been following a proven strategy to build its 2027 class, which helped Marcus Freeman secure 4‑star safety Zayden Gamble from Florida. The move helped spark a new pipeline: Florida‑Dame. Three months after the elite prospect committed to the Irish, he has already started his own recruiting pitch, one that puts four Power 4 schools’ momentum at risk.

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“We said Florida-Dame, and we now have five to six recruits just from South Florida itself,” said Gamble during a July 2 interview with Isabella. “So, that’s just to show you that I mean to really make this a pipeline from Florida to Notre Dame, and we’re gonna get your favorite player. I mean, sorry to the schools of Florida; we’re gonna grab all the groups that we can.”

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The Florida-Dame pipeline started as a coaching slogan. A former RBs coach, Shaun Shivers, aka “Coach Worm,” who was a head coach at Chaminade-Madonna Prep, posted this hashtag after joining the Fighting Irish as assistant WR coach and offensive analyst. That hashtag later became a recruiting message following the South Florida native’s extended offer to high school recruits.

Freeman’s 2027 class already includes notable Florida names like John Gay III and Wonderful Monds IV. Notre Dame also secured a commitment from Julius Jones Jr., who attends the same high school (St. Thomas Aquinas) as Gamble, and to top it off, the Irish got a pledge from Julius’s brother, Andre, a 2028 prospect, too. For Florida programs, the warning sign is not just Gamble’s words. It is the growing list of South Florida names choosing Notre Dame over home‑state offers.

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Gamble’s words singled out FSU, UCF, Miami, and the Florida Gators. These programs have built their rosters with talent from the Sunshine State. Now, the Florida-Dame pipeline is forcing them to look beyond their traditional borders, but that does not mean that Notre Dame wins every battle. Four‑star 2027 Florida prospect Amarri Irvin recently flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Virginia Tech.

However, one loss hasn’t slowed down Notre Dame’s hunt for elite players. Gamble’s message can amplify their chances to attract high-ranked prospects. And some of them might just end up committing to the Irish after hearing Gamble’s reason for choosing Notre Dame over Miami, OSU, and others.

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“I can say this online, like, I didn’t talk NIL with anybody else besides Notre Dame. What they have for you outside of football, the academics, the people, the connections, the programs—I mean, that’s far more than it’s priceless, to be honest. So I didn’t really care about the number; I just knew I wanted to be at Notre Dame,” said Gamble.

In the era of play-for-pay, to get top-tier talent, programs need to invest heavily. But Notre Dame has factors that give them an edge in the bidding war with the SEC or the ACC. That becomes a threat to the Power Four programs in keeping their in-state talent at home.

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Freeman’s program knows what Florida talents bring to South Bend. Notre Dame WR Jordan Faison contributed hugely last season, recording 49 receptions for 640 yards. Even the Fighting Irish’s 2026 roster contains nearly four notable players from Florida.

Now, we will see how this new pipeline helps Notre Dame to climb the rankings of the 2027 recruiting class, which is ranked second nationally via On3.