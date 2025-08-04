Marcus Freeman’s New Hire Buries All Jeremiyah Love Heisman Buzz

Jeremiyah Love came into 2025 as one of college football’s most promising names. Following last season’s flashes of brilliance, the Notre Dame running back came into fall camp with actual momentum and the aspirations of a fanbase eager to see him step into the limelight. With the offense rebuilding and large shoes to fill, Love was thought of by many as the ideal player to be the torchbearer. With that came the Heisman hype. However, one change in the running back room may curtail his Heisman aspirations.

Some of it has to do with the new running backs coach, Ja’Juan Seider. Having come over from Penn State, Seider had a simple message: ego has no place in the RB room. And when he declared that Kedren Young was “too talented not to play,” fans felt the ripple. Young’s been showing flashes in camp already, and while he may not be the RB1 yet, Seider’s tone makes it clear he won’t sit long. “He’s a kid who is easy to gravitate to,” Seider said. “You see this big ol’ body with all this talent and try to get him to understand that, ‘Your time ain’t now, but it is now.'”

Add in the return of Aneyas Williams and Gi’Bran Payne, both of whom have quietly carved out third-down roles, and suddenly, Love’s touches aren’t looking nearly as secure. That’s not a knock on Love. The sophomore remains the best back and will have his chance to blow up when the season starts. In 2024, he ran for 1,125 yards and 17 scores, scored in all regular-season games, and decimated Oregon in the CFP semifinal with a 98-yard house call. But with Jadarian Price also returning (726 yards, 7 TDs last season), and Seider clearly committed to a “best guy plays” rotation, Notre Dame’s depth may be Love’s biggest Heisman obstacle.

No matter how talented he is, the committee approach means fewer highlight moments, less volume, and a shared spotlight. But although the competition has clouded the waters somewhat, not everyone is yet willing to let go of the Love-for-Heisman train.

National voices still supporting Jeremiyah Love’s candidacy

CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli caused a stir with his strong support of Love on the June 16th episode of the Cover 3 Podcast. “I think Love can be the guy on that offense who is the real superstar that makes the needle move, who brings attention and gets everybody going,” Fornelli stated. “So I love Jeremiyah Love, and I love Jeremiyah Love for Heisman at 50 to 1.”

He didn’t stop there. Fornelli followed up by comparing the Irish running back to none other than Reggie Bush, the former USC phenom whose explosiveness and versatility made him a college football icon. For head coach Marcus Freeman, having a back with that type of national fame could be huge, not only for the team’s on-field aspirations but also for the program’s brand in the NIL era. And Freeman understands that. Even as the staff emphasizes depth, he won’t be afraid to go with the hot hand when the lights are on.

Ultimately, fall camp is only the beginning. The true test will be when the Irish start the season and the depth chart becomes real, in-game reps. Jeremiyah Love still has every opportunity to demonstrate he’s not only Marcus Freeman’s premier back but also one of the best in the country. Regardless of whether the delay is 20 or 12 in a game, all he requires is a bit of daylight, and it’s been seen by Notre Dame fans what occurs when he gets it. The Heisman hype might have subsided, but it’s not dead yet.