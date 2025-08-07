Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame Camp Leaks New Intel & CJ Carr Is in Most Trouble

There’s something electric about a quarterback battle that refuses to settle quietly. And as we approach this season’s inception, the battles are settling quickly. We got the hint for UNC when Gio Lopez was the one to attend media days with no mention of Max Johnson. We got the hint from OSU’s fall camp performance when Julian Sayin outplayed Lincoln Kienholz time and again. But one battle that refuses to be settled is brewing on Marcus Freeman’s roster in South Bend this fall camp.

Early on, many assumed the starting spot was a done deal, with CJ Carr comfortably positioned as the man to lead Notre Dame’s offense. But as the pads hit and practices unfold, the storyline feels more complex, the competition feels fiercer, and the vibe around the program hints at a dramatic outcome yet to come.

Then comes the big reveal straight from On3’s J.D. Pickell, who peels back the curtain on the QB situation. In a shocking revelation, he said, “What I’ve been told is that the quarterback battle is truly 50/50. He adds that Kenny Minchey has thrown a wrench into what some saw as a straightforward starter decision by pushing hard behind the scenes. Pickell explains, “Kenny Minchey has made this more of a battle than most folks even realize at the flyover level because CJ Carr looked good in the spring game.”

What’s especially interesting is the way those close to the Irish describe Minchey, noting, “Folks close to Notre Dame talk about Kenny Minchey like he’s a gunslinger dude, liable to throw the ball downfield.” So, Marcus Freeman is going through what could slowly turn out to be a really bad position to be in. Imagine that the fall camp has passed and there’s still no QB1 decided. Cutthroat competition is good, but not at the cost of indecision.

This uncertainty has taken shape not just in speculation but in the way the Irish coaching staff has approached fall camp. Observers notice the offense running alternate scripts tailored specifically to different quarterbacks, a move rarely seen so early in camp. One day, CJ Carr gets reps with the first team, and the next day, Kenny Minchey gets to do it. So, the offense seems to flip-flop between two distinct styles, hinting that the staff respects the individual talents of their signal-callers and is weighing how best to unleash them against opponents.

For Notre Dame fans watching this unfold, this quarterback competition is both a challenge and an opportunity. While the coaches juggle their cards behind the scenes, the players are battling to become the face of a storied program. The final decision remains tightly suspended, but what’s certain is that whoever emerges will have earned every ounce of respect and expectation placed on their shoulders.

QB battle heats up as the season looms

As Notre Dame gears up for the 2025 season, the quarterback battle between CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey is reaching its decisive phase. Head Coach Marcus Freeman has been clear that both QBs are producing in the offense, choosing to let their performance on the field dictate who earns the starting role. With just about a month left before kickoff, the competition is intense, and the spotlight shines equally on both young signal-callers.

CJ Carr, known for his polished passing and quarterback IQ, is focused on self-improvement rather than the rivalry itself. “It’s every day trying to focus on you vs. you. It’s not me vs. Kenny or Kenny vs. me. I’m just trying to get better every day,” Carr said. Despite early struggles with interceptions in camp, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock praised the resiliency of both quarterbacks under pressure, underlining that adversity is part of the evaluation. Denbrock emphasized that Carr’s passing talent could elevate the offense if he curbs mistakes and fully leverages the talented roster.

Kenny Minchey, on the other hand, brings a contrasting style as a dual-threat quarterback with notable mobility. “It’s not that much of a difference. There are higher stakes here, playing at Notre Dame,” Minchey remarked, highlighting his calm and steady approach. His ability to keep defenses honest with his running game adds a tactical element to the competition.

Minchey’s confidence is evident, declaring himself the “best quarterback in the country” after practice, but remains respectful about the decision process: “It doesn’t really matter to me. Whenever it comes, I know the coaching staff will make a good decision.” Freeman remains optimistic that this head-to-head battle will push both players to excel as Notre Dame prepares for 2025.