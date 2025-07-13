Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame Face Unprecedented Concern That Weakens Their $20M Advantage

Guys, will we be right in assuming that when someone says “Notre Dame schedule,” your brain probably goes, “Oh yeah, soft serve?” Like, it’s not much of a thought, right? No SEC drama, no tough matchups, and all. Moreover, the Irish have had a rep for skating through regular seasons like it’s a tune-up lap at Daytona. But not this time. Buckle up, folks. 2025 is not that year. Marcus Freeman’s squad might’ve dodged the conference grind, but their path to playoff contention is full of traps, turbulence, and trapdoors. And that QB situation? Not exactly settled.

You look at the schedule and think, ‘Eh, how hard could it be?’ Well, don’t let the absence of SEC bloodbaths or Big Ten trenches fool you. This year’s gauntlet might be a wolf in gold and blue clothing. From early trips to Miami and Arkansas to tricky matchups against Boise State, Texas A&M, and Syracuse, this slate doesn’t allow for any of the usual Notre Dame glide path. Especially not when you’re breaking in a brand-new QB. Remember how they don’t have to share their $20 million national championship game prize money with other teams because of being an independent? This year, reaching that stage is much more difficult.

On3’s J.D. Pickell just broke down Notre Dame’s entire schedule. He said, “Now, I say misconception—that’s definitely the case this season,” PicKell admitted, recognizing Notre Dame’s past scheduling narrative. “But previous years people say, ‘Okay, well, Notre Dame not in a conference, so they’re not forced to play anybody every single year.’” The reality this time? “Notre Dame does not have an easy schedule.” It starts hot and heavy: at Miami, a team fresh off a 10-win season and foaming at the mouth to prove they’re back. “Carson Beck, all-SEC quarterback a couple years ago,” PicKell noted.

March 27, 2025: Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Notre Dame Football NFL Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center in South Bend, Indiana.

Then there’s Texas A&M post-bye week, a team Notre Dame beat last year, but this time, they’ll do it with either CJ Carr or Kenny Minchey taking first snaps as starters. “That’ll be a task in itself against Mike Elko,” he added. It doesn’t let up either. Road trips to Arkansas and Stanford sandwich potential landmines like Boise State and Pitt. “Just ask Tennessee how that was a year ago. Tennessee was a playoff team last year, went to Arkansas, and lost.”

And it’s not just the names on paper, it’s the setup. No soft launch, no warm-up game, no FCS cupcake. “There’s no FCS West that you play to get the ball rolling,” PicKell said. It’s Miami, then A&M, then boom, you’re either hot or you’re cooked. Oh, and don’t sleep on Navy. “You boat raced a good Navy team last year… but Navy’s got Blake Horvath back, it’s the option.” Then there’s also the long trip to Stanford, and oh, USC coming to South Bend too.

So, for anyone ready to roll their eyes at Notre Dame’s 2025 trek, pump the brakes. Marcus Freeman’s crew may not be battling Michigan or Georgia, but what they’ve got is a straight-up meat grinder with no time to breathe. You better believe this season is going to test every ounce of what Notre Dame football thinks it is. Ready or not, the Irish are getting thrown into the deep end, and there ain’t no lifeguard on duty.

No room for slip-ups in South Bend

So here’s the thing, Marcus Freeman’s got the juice, the roster, and now, the expectations. And that’s where it gets tricky. Because remember that “tougher-than-it-looks” schedule we talked about? Yeah, that gauntlet full of road traps, angry upstarts, and sneaky revenge games? Notre Dame is still expected to go at least 10-2 through that mess. Let that sink in. Not just expected to survive it. Expected to dominate it. Freeman could roll into Miami with a freshman quarterback, take on a fired-up A&M off a bye, and still anything less than a double-digit win total will be viewed as a letdown. “I think the floor is 10-2. Anything worse than 10-2 for this team is a disappointment,” Bryan Driskell of Irish Breakdown said, summing it up perfectly.

Now pause and ask yourself: When’s the last time a first-year starter at QB for Notre Dame was expected to waltz through a Power 5 schedule and maybe not lose more than once? That’s pressure in gold-plated cleats. And this isn’t a cupcake-laden road either. Miami, A&M, Arkansas, Boise State, USC? Still, the belief in South Bend is rock solid. Why? “They have a better roster than every team they play,” Driskell insisted. And he’s not wrong. On paper, the Irish are deeper and more talented than nearly anyone on their slate. But games aren’t played on paper. They’re played in 90-degree Miami humidity.

What it really boils down to is this: Notre Dame fans have entered that sacred and scary place where “pretty good” seasons feel like failures. And it’s evolution. Freeman’s brought in top recruiting classes, shown he can win big games, and proved he belongs among college football’s big dogs. So yeah, a 9-3 season with that brutal 2025 schedule might get respect elsewhere. But in South Bend? It’ll get side-eyes. As Driskell put it, “Ceiling is running the table… floor is 10-2.” So buckle up, Irish fans. The road might be rocky, but the standard doesn’t flinch.