Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame Guaranteed $129M if Irish Reach One Major Milestone in 2027

Nobody hangs banners for revenue. But make a national title game, and the money shows up anyway. That’s just how college football works now. Every playoff win opens another door. TV money, sponsor money, and CFP payouts. Notre Dame already prints cash better than almost everyone else in the sport. But with another run to the final game under Marcus Freeman, that pile only gets bigger.

That title game will land in January 2027, the final stop of the 2026-27 season. One win in the semifinal, and Notre Dame will walk into the biggest payday of Freeman’s career so far. It’s not a hypothetical anymore. The bracket will be set, the stakes will be real, and the number attached to it will be bigger than most people realize.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Notre Dame is guaranteed to earn at least $129 million in the 2026-27 season if it reaches the national championship game,” The Irish Tribune reported. “This total does not include additional revenue from merchandise, ticket sales, or other partnerships tied to the football program.”

So where does that $129 million figure actually come from? Notre Dame’s TV deal with NBC is the backbone of that number. The network never revealed exact terms when it extended the partnership through 2029, but people close to the deal peg it near $50 million a year. That’s more than double the old contract, which pays the school about $22 million annually before the renewal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Armour never left either. Instead of shopping around, Notre Dame locked in another 10-year deal. That’s another $10 million rolling in every year. The newest addition is even bigger. Notre Dame’s jersey patch agreement with SoFi is worth $18-20 million per year, making it one of the richest sponsorships anywhere in college sports.

Getty Marcus Freeman celebrating after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 27-24 in the Capital One Orange Bowl Image credit: Getty

Also featured is the postseason money. Notre Dame would pull in around $20 million if it makes the national championship game. The CFP payout is built piece by piece. It starts with $4 million to get in, $4 million more for the quarterfinals, then two separate $6 million payouts for reaching and advancing through the semifinals into the title game.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s not the only steady stream of money either. Even though Notre Dame isn’t a football member of the ACC, its long-running media and scheduling deal with the conference still brings in about $17 million each year. Between that agreement and a deep playoff run, the numbers add up fast. Even travel has become part of the business model. Teams receive $3 million per playoff round to offset expenses. Four rounds equal another $12 million. Put everything together, and it lands at $129 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notre Dame hardly needs another reminder of what success looks like financially. Matt Baker recently valued the football program at $2.1 billion, trailing only Texas and Ohio State. Now comes the hard part. The last time the Irish lifted a national title trophy was back in 1988. That’s nearly four decades ago. Every promising season eventually runs into that same question: whether this is finally the team that ends the wait. Marcus Freeman believes it’s going to happen during his tenure.

Marcus Freeman makes a bold national championship claim

When WNDU 16 News Now asked what winning that elusive championship would mean, Marcus Freeman didn’t make it about his coaching resume.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me personally, it would be the opportunity to give this place something it so much deserves,” he said. “This isn’t about me. This is about getting Notre Dame its 12th national championship, and we got a lot of work to do that, but it’s going to happen at some point. At some point, Notre Dame will get its 12th national championship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason for the confidence is obvious. Marcus Freeman has done plenty already. Last year’s run reached the national championship game. This year feels different for one reason. There isn’t another QB reset. CJ Carr returns with a year in Mike Denbrock’s offense already behind him, which Freeman called a “big advantage.”

For Marcus Freeman, money isn’t the goal. Another title run could bring Notre Dame at least $129 million, but South Bend is still waiting on something bigger. And that’s to win it all.